Maealiuaki Smith Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Oklahoma State’s newest starting quarterback is getting recognition for his first full game.
On Saturday, Maealiuaki Smith started for the Cowboys and shined in his first collegiate start. His performance against Texas Tech was enough for Smith to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Smith’s honors made him the first OSU player to win a weekly Big 12 award since Nick Martin and Obi Ezeigbo won Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, for their Week 2 performances against Arkansas. OSU’s losing streak extended to eight games on Saturday, but Smith gave Mike Gundy’s team a bright spot.
Smith finished his first start, having completed 26 of his 35 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career from 13 yards out in the third quarter.
His efforts weren’t enough to net OSU its first Big 12 win, but the spark he gave the team was unquestionable. OSU scored a season-high 48 points and gained 508 yards, the most in a Big 12 game this season.
Smith’s performance against Texas Tech was his first time on the field with a full opportunity. He had performed well near the end of games against Arizona State and TCU, but with those games out of reach when he entered, it was difficult to judge his play.
Against the Red Raiders, he left no doubt and might have given the Cowboys an answer at quarterback going into 2025. Although Garret Rangel and Zane Flores were ahead of Smith in the depth chart before their injuries, a potential three-quarterback battle next season will be winnable for Smith if he can continue to perform at this level.
The true freshman will get one more opportunity to prove himself on Friday at Colorado. With the Buffaloes still holding out hope for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth, Smith will need to play at the top of his game for OSU to try and pull the upset.
