Marshall Levenson Breaks Down Gundy and Hubbard Situation On The Franchise 107.7

Marshall Levenson

In the aftermath of the Gundy and Chuba Hubbard situation, I was able to speak on The Franchise 107.7 yesterday to help listeners understand what was really going on. 

I was also able to share some quotes from conversations I have had with players and people on the inside that put to rest some rumors or false reports that have been put out there in the last 48 hours. 

I recommend you give it a listen just to have some of your questions or thoughts answered/cleared up. It is 11 minutes long but certainly worth your time!

I also urge you to (if you have not already) go and read the co-written article with myself and Robert Allen that gives a deep insight to the climate of the program!

