Mason Cobb Will Hopefully Be the Morning Topper

STILLWATER -- When you are getting dressed, ready for work and driving to where you need to go on Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State football and football recruiting staff will be gathered around a computer waiting for letters of intent to be scanned in and emailed from all across Oklahoma and the country. They will be especially anxious around nine a.m. to get one from Provo, Utah. It would be from Provo High School linebacker Mason Cobb.

Cobb is deciding between Oklahoma State and Louisville, the two schools he visited back-to-back last week with the Cowboys getting the last shot over the weekend. Cobb said he loved his visit and told me Tuesday night he will sign at nine a.m. Oklahoma time. He is likely going to be the High School Player of the Year in Utah as he finished with 118 tackles this season and 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered. He was all over the board defensively.

Pokes Report has him rated as 92 on 1-100 scale.

Oklahoma State is expected to sign 18-19 players on Wednesday with all of them being high school players except for Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive end Tyren Irby. The 6-3, 235-pound Irby would be one of eight defensive players with highlights including another Utah product in Salt Lake City East safety Nicolas Session.

There are two other linebackers in the class besides the possibility of Cobb. Oklahoma products in Choctaw linebacker Jeff Roberson and Norman's Cole Thompson have been committed to the Cowboys since the early summer and both made their official visits last weekend and helped work on Cobb.

Defensive tackle Grant Mahon has yet to make his official visit because he is still playing. The 6-4, 280-pound Mahon plays for head coach John Walsh, father of former OSU quarterback J.W. Walsh, and Walsh's team Denton Guyer plays Austin Westlake this Saturday in the Texas UIL Class 6A-Division 2 State Championship game at AT & T Cowboys Stadium. Mahon will visit in January.

There are 10 offensive players including our two highest-rated players in the class. Norco, Calf. quarterback Shane Illingworth is an All-American that is 6-6, 230 pounds with a rocket launcher for an arm. He threw for over 3,000-yards this season with 40 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Pokes Report has him graded at 96.

Bixby state champion and Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma Brennan Presley is a very explosive athlete that accounted for 29 touchdowns this season. He is slated to play slot receiver and be a kick and punt returner. Presley earned a grade of 94 from Pokes Report.

There are four offensive linemen in the class including two-time All-State player in Oklahoma in Eli Russ and Notre Dame Prep standout in Arizona in Cade Bennett, who we graded out at 92.5.

Besides Presley the receivers include another Arizona native and son of former Cowboy safety Raymond Polk in Matt Polk, recent commitment from San Antonio and explosive track athlete Rashod Owens, and for the cowboy back position there is Quinton Stewart from Central High School in Salina, Kansas.

The fax or emails will roll in the morning.