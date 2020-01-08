Pokes Report
Chuba Hubbard to Play....Basketball?

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Pins and needles. That’s what Oklahoma State fans are currently sitting on waiting for the news from Chuba Hubbard on whether he’s returning for another season, or if he’s heading to the NFL.

For the 6,764 fans in Gallagher-Iba Arena Monday night for the game against West Virginia, they heard a plea from a young man in the first half. It was the Pistol Pete’s Partner of the game and for those of you that might not know, the Athletics Media Relations team brings a Pistol Pete’s Partner onto the court for every home game and that young fan will yell ‘A message for all you Cowboy fans’, usually ‘Go Pokes!’

Well, this one had a bit of a different approach and it got one of the loudest responses of the night.

That’s right, ‘Chuba, one more year!’

That’s what all the Cowboy fans are saying right now as Chuba’s coming off the second-best rushing season in Oklahoma State history. He finished the season with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also hauled in 23 receptions for 198 yards.

Here’s a great story on how former OSU defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer helped get Chuba Hubbard to Stillwater.

I caught up with head coach Mike Boynton following Oklahoma State’s 55-41 loss to West Virginia to get his opinion on whether or not Chuba’s coming back. He said he didn't know him personally, but he did extend a rather interesting (and fun) offer should Chuba return to Oklahoma State next season.

“I’d just tell him this; if he wants to play basketball in his spare time, if that’s something he enjoys, he can come out and do it if that will bring him back to play football for coach [Mike] Gundy.”

Obviously, there's no way that Mike Gundy would allow the best running back in the nation, should he return, to play D1 basketball in the middle of crunch time for Oklahoma State football.

But, judging by just how athletically talented and graceful, as well as physical Chuba is on the football field, I think he would be a welcome addition to the basketball team.

Hubbard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a unanimous All-American, a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist, as well as one of three finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

