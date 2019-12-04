Cowboys All Over in Recruiting plus some Possibilities

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football coaching staff has been all over the country with head coach Mike Gundy, as we reported on Sunday, heading west first where he visited three players that we know of at home on Sunday the trio being uncommitted running back Daniyel Ngata out of Folsom, Calf. And Bakersfield cornerback Justin Harrington, originally out of Raleigh, N.C. The final in-home visit that night went to committed record setting quarterback Shane Illingworth out of Norco, Calf. Illingworth will soon play in the Under-Armour All-American Game and then report to Stillwater for the spring semester.

Gundy moved on back toward the east stopping in Arizona where he showed up on the twitter of Notre Dame Prep offensive lineman Cade Bennett in Scottsdale, Ariz. We presume he also checked in on wide receiver Matt Polk and maybe some others in the region.

All the coaches are out and we know that some of the Oklahoma State staff was in Longview, Texas to see defensive tackle Sawyer Goram-Welch, another expected signee that will early enroll. Texas, who is losing defensive commitments after the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, extended an offer to Goram-Welch on Tuesday. We have reached out to Sawyer, but have not heard back from him.

Tim Duffie, the Cowboys corners coach has been in Texas and is now in Louisiana. Also in Texas is offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, who had dinner and visited in-home with offensive lineman Trent Pullen of Waco Connally.

Now, while the Cowboys are looking in on 2020 commitments and prospects as well as some of the 2021 prospects that have been offered. A new marker, or rather an old market has re-opened as players at schools like Arkansas, Missouri, and Ole Miss that fired their head coaches and coaching staffs are looking around, some openly like Missouri defensive tackle commitment Kevon Billingsley of East St. Louis, Ill. Even the players still listed as commitments are listening to coaches from schools that previously recruited them along with new ones jumping in. Below is our list of possibilities that Oklahoma State might be interested in.

The Cowboys were recruiting outside linebacker prospect Jashaud Stewart out of Jonesboro, Ark. Stewart committed to Arkansas over OSU, Houston, Kansas, Memphis, Mississippi, Mississippi State, SMU, and Texas. The 6-2, 225 pound standout had 79 unassisted tackles this season and 107 total tackles with three fumbles forced and two fumbles recovered.

Another linebacker committed to Arkansas and recruited by the Cowboys is Bryant, Ark. product Catrell Wallace. Wallace is 6-5, 210 pounds with lots of athletic ability and interest from a lot of schools including Houston, Nebraska, Mississippi, Tulane, and Virginia.

Billingsley is a 6-3 ½, and 250 pound defensive tackle out of East St. Louis committed to Missouri, but he took to Twitter to open his recruiting. He had 121 tackles and five sacks this season.

Another Missouri pledge that Oklahoma State was recruiting is Columbia Rock Bridge defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding. The 6-4, 235 pound edge defender had Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Purdue in pursuit along with the Cowboys.

Daran Branch is a corner out of Amite, La. And set to play Ferriday in a Louisiana playoff game this coming Friday. The 6-1, 168 pound Branch is committed to Ole Miss. He had a long list of interested schools including Kansas, Oklahoma State, and OU out of the Big 12 region.

Finally, another Ole Miss pledge is defensive tackle DeSanto Rollins out of Baton Rouge Parkview Baptist. He is 6-3, 289 pounds and Colorado, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Houston, and the Louisiana schools minus hometown LSU had shown lots of interest.