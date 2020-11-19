SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Gundy Makes the Mid-Season Dodd Award Watch List

Robert Allen

ATLANTA, Ga, -- On the eve of the eve of Bedlam the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl released the midseason watch list for the 2020 Dodd Trophy and both Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley are on it. Chalk up something else that may ride on the Bedlam game outcome on Saturday night. Neither Gundy or Riley have won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award. Gundy has won both the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year and the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award. The Dodd Award is different in that it also takes into consideration each program’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), current performance during the 2020 season and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community. 

Listed with the 19 coaches on the Dodd Watch List is their team's record, AP Poll ranking, and Academic Progress Rate. Gundy and Oklahoma State are 5-1 with a No. 14 ranking in the AP Poll. The Cowboys APR is 979 tied for eighth best along with fellow Big 12 head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State. Campbell and Texas head coach Tom Herman join Gundy and Riley as the only Big 12 coaches on the list.

As expected the top programs including Nick Saban at Alabama, Dabo Swinney at Clemson, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly are on the list. Those three are the only former Bobby Dodd winners on mid-season watch list. Interestingly, Swinney and Clemson have the second highest APR score of 993 with head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern at 995. Saban and Alabama have a 990 APR. Notre Dame and Kelly 970.

Luke Fickell of Cincinnati was the only Group of Five head coach on the list and his team is 7-0 and has a 990 APR. 

“It’s been an unprecedented season so far this year and we had to consider a variety of factors when compiling this list,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “At the end of the day, we selected the coaches who we felt truly embody Bobby Dodd’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the football field.”

A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bedlam Pressure Point for Pokes the Offensive Line?

Mike Gundy knows the Oklahoma State offensive line will be important against Oklahoma in Bedlam

Robert Allen

Freshman Cade Cunningham Named To Naismith Award Watch List

OSU’s Star Freshman Cade Cunningham Named To Naismith Award Watch List

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma Natives And Cowboy Veterans Stoner And Schneider Share Feelings On Meaning Of Bedlam Rivalry

Dillon Stoner and Ry Schneider talk about their experiences and feelings surrounding the Bedlam Rivalry

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Spencer Sanders Looking for "Happy Medium" for Bedlam

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders play has been analyzed a lot lately and will be critical in Bedlam

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowgirl Soccer Hits It Big on All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma State had Kim Rodriguez and Olyvia Dowell on the first team in Big 12 soccer and three second team players

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboy Wrestling Announce Five New Signees

Oklahoma State and head coach John Smith add five new wrestling signees in the early signing period.

Pokes Report Staff

Three Cowboys Accept Reeses Senior Bowl Invites

Oklahoma State star players Tylan Wallace, Rodarius Williams, and Teven Jenkins accept invited to Reeses Senior Bowl

Marshall Levenson

Bedlam Week Begins with the Idea that Something Has to Change

Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State will need to turn up the defense or add to the offense to win Bedlam

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Stevenson and/or Stopping Stevenson Could Be a Key to Bedlam Success

Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown, and Rhamondre Stevenson will highlight running the football in bedlam

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Formal Announcement of Football/Hoops Doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 28

Oklahoma State announces a football and hoops doubleheader for Nov. 28

Pokes Report Staff