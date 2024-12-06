Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Football in 'Standoff' Amid Uncertain Future
Oklahoma State’s future is as shaky as it’s been in recent memory.
On Friday morning, OSU’s board of regents held an executive session concerning the employment of the football staff. The meeting lasted for a couple of hours, with university president Kayse Shrum and athletic director Chad Weiberg among those in the room.
While nothing has been announced by the university, there is expected to be some clarity on the meeting in the near future. Chairman Jimmy Harrel talked to some members of the media, saying they had a plan and would share it when it is finalized.
Later Friday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Gundy has told people he is being asked to take a pay cut but has not received any details yet. He also reported that the school is considering firing Gundy for cause if he doesn't agree to a restructured deal. The Cowboys owe him nearly $25 million on his current contract, according to Thamel. Meanwhile, John Holcomb reports that Gundy has a 5 p.m. deadline to decide.
Considering the Cowboys are coming off of a 3-9 season, just about anything could be on the table. OSU’s disappointing year snapped 18-year streaks of bowl appearances and winning seasons, all coming under Gundy.
While Gundy has been a constant at the university for decades, his future is as uncertain as it’s been since his promotion to head coach in 2005. The Cowboys have already shown a strong commitment to change after the three-win campaign, firing offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo earlier this week.
Beyond those moves, the football program has been relatively quiet from a staff perspective. Meanwhile, the transfer portal officially opens on Monday, but a few OSU players have already announced their intentions to transfer, including Da’Wain Lofton and Lyrik Rawls.
While OSU is looking to be an innovator in the world of NIL and the transfer portal, it has yet to see the success in those areas that some schools in similar situations have. After entering 2024 as a Big 12 favorite and finishing as the league’s only winless team, it might be time for a major shakeup in Stillwater.
With so many seniors on the roster and others leaving for the NFL and the portal, next season’s roster will look drastically different. While we already know the coaching staff will look different next season as well, it is only a matter of time before we see how drastic those differences will be.
