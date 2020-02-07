Pokes Report
Gundy Thanks High School Coaches in Las Vegas and Invites them to Visit

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- When we spoke with Mike Gundy on Wednesday, National Signing Day, the late signing day on the calendar, he spoke of signees like junior college linebacker Lamont Bishop, junior college quarterback Ethan Bullock, and DeSoto, Texas corner Jabbar Muhammad. Gundy also mentioned agriculture, he does live on a working farm and ranch. 

"Nice little snow," Gundy said commenting on the weather. "That will give us some good moisture in the ground for the next month. The animals like it and I planted some vetch (part of the legumes family) and some winter wheat and that snow will soak down in the soil and keep it nice and moist. When the sun comes out that green stuff will pop out and that will be good for the animals."

That is Mike Gundy, you never quite know or sure where he is going, but after signing day, Gundy and his wife, Kristen, got in the car and caught a flight for Las Vegas. Gundy's contract, like many big-time college coaches pays part of his salary for speaking engagements and appearances. Annually, Gundy will speak at Nike Coaching Clinics. This one in Las Vegas is always well attended and it was Gundy, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, and new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin were the five coaches at this particular clinic which ran from Thursday, Feb. 6 thru Saturday, Feb. 8.

IMG_0392
Gundy speaking in Las Vegas at the Nike Football Coaches Clinic.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Gundy spoke on a variety of topics, many having to do with the Oklahoma State offense, but he also spoke on a topic near and dear to him, which is respect for coaches and what they do. Gundy has often said, to me on many occasions, "Robert there a lot of smart coaches out there. Some of the smartest aren't in the NFL or Division I college, but they are high school coaches. I know that is where you find some of the best football coaches out there."

Gundy doesn't just say it, he lives it and preaches it as you will see here. 

"Parents in society today, it is never their kids' fault," Gundy said in front of the coaches at the Clinic in Las Vegas. "It's like at home, my boys come home complaining about something in Spanish (class) or this or that ... I don't care, the teacher is the boss, the coach is the boss, you do what you are told. 'We'll they're wrong.' I don't care, you do what you are told." Gundy reinforces. 

Then after speaking his opinion and what he and Kristin teach their sons, Gundy broke into his thank you. 

"You spend time to raise young people, you spend hours, long hours teaching, developing, and coaching," Gundy started. "From myself and my wife, who have three sons that go through the public school system, we appreciate what you do. It doesn't go unnoticed because it is not easy. Everything you do for young people impacts somebody's life and it makes this country a better place. I really appreciate the time and effort that you put into it."  

Gundy proceeded to invite and and all of the coaches in the audience to come to Stillwater and Oklahoma State and look him up. Gundy and his staff have taken time for tours and to spend time with a wide variety of coaches that are crisscrossing the country, sometime with players to hit camps and tour colleges and universities. It happens way more than gets reported. 

