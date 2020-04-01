Gundy Thanks COVID-19 Heroes/ Cowboy Dining Feeds Student-Athletes Still on Campus

STILLWATER -- Last night you may have seen it on social media as Stillwater residents drove their cars and trucks to Stillwater Medical Center and flashed their lights repeatedly as a show of support and thanks for all the folks at one of the state's major hospitals and what they are doing during this pandemic for the local community and the area.

Meanwhile, the commercial kitchen that cranks out some outstanding food for Oklahoma State athletes and for fans on game days in Boone Pickens Stadium. The chefs and team at Cowboy Dining are still at work. It is a modified product, but one that is helping to keep the student-athletes still on campus fed.

Head football coach Mike Gundy was back on social media on Twitter and his CoachGundy.com with praise for the first responders and medical professionals in Stillwater with the Stillwater Police and Fire Departments and Stillwater Medical Center. Not just thanks and salute to the local, but across the state and nation.

"To all the first responders, nurses, and doctors, all of you on the front line, you are freaking awesome! This is Coach Gundy and we as a family, the Oklahoma State football family and the Gundy family are so proud of what you are doing," Gundy says from his office at home. "We know it is tough at times and sometimes you have limited resources, but you have been so strong. You are warriors ... Keep fighting and we appreciate all you do. Go Pokes!"

There aren't many of Gundy's football players on campus, but there are some athletes from other sports and Cowboy Dining did not close up completely. Like many of the restaurants around the country they have gone from sit down style to take out and stadium side delivery in the West End Zone.

"It (COVID-19 situation) has affected us greatly and has had a huge impact on what we do everyday," explained Brandon Crawford, the director of Cowboy Dining, what many know as the training table. "Our daily process is different now but we've tried to have options for the athletes that we still have on campus."

Instead of the normal three or two-meals a day with close to 500 athletes on campus, they are now down to close to 100 athletes and doing one sack meal a day.

"It is something small, but it is nutrition," Crawford said to Jessica Morrey of Orange Power Studios. "We knew if we had athletes in town that we wanted to know that we could take care of them."

The line is right there next to where the entrance is to the Cowboy football office. It is actually the entrance that Cowboy Dining employees use to enter the building and they have the area marked off with spots so athletes picking up their grab and go meal will observe social distancing.

"We have it marked and we are kind of making it light for everyone because it is really serious," Crawford said of the pick-up area. "We're just trying to have some fun with it."

The athletes sense that, but they also know how important that meal is to them and how appreciative they are.

"It shows how important the athletes are and how they want to take care of us even when the toughest times are around," Cowgirls softball third baseman and captain Sydney Pennington said. "It is pretty cool that they are still thinking about us and keeping us fed."

"This is pretty awesome because funds are low and we really can't eat on campus right now with our meal plans," baseball outfielder Carson McCusker said. "This is huge. This is really awesome for us."

From Mike Gundy to Oklahoma State athletes, a lot of appreciation for those working to make the situation better.