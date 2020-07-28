Report: NCAA Issues Waiver Allowing All FBS Schools to Play in August

STILLWATER -- Here's some good news for football fans as we're going to be getting college football a week earlier than expected.

According to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the NCAA has issued a blanket waiver allowing all FBS programs to begin their seasons as early as August 29, or zero week.

What makes this news so big is schools that have games scheduled for Aug. 29, will be allowed to begin their preseason camps as early as this coming Saturday, August 1.

The news comes on the heels of the NCAA granting Oklahoma and Missouri State a waiver to move its season opener from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29 in an effort to provide more flexibility in the schedule. The two teams will now play only three games in the first five weeks of the season, allowing for more time to isolate and quarantine players if needed during the pandemic. Theoretically, games late in the season could also be moved up to fill those two bye weeks in September if needed, too.-247Sports

Oklahoma State was scheduled to face Oregon State in its season opener on Sept. 3 in Stillwater, but with the Pac-12 announcing a conference game only schedule, that game has been cancelled and the Pokes have been looking for a replacement team.

As reported by Pokes Report on Monday, whoever Oklahoma State schedules for its season opener, the game will be scheduled for August 29.

In the article, Robert Allen goes through a list of potential candidates for the season opener, including a very real possibility of playing BYU in Stillwater.

There are reports swirling around of BYU facing Alabama in the season-opener, but there's a chance Oklahoma State could face the Cougars as a replacement for Oregon State.

"Our sources tell us that Oklahoma State and Oregon State have been involved in discussions with BYU. Yes, Oregon State because this could become a three-way deal where BYU comes and plays Oklahoma State and then in the future Oregon State pays Oklahoma State back by going to Provo, Utah to play BYU rather than making that trip they owe the Pokes to Stillwater."

Whoever Oklahoma State faces for its season opener, whether it be Alabama, BYU or another FCS opponent, you can count on the game being played in the final week of August.