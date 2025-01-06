Nebraska WR Transfer Jaylen Lloyd Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has picked up some more help on the offensive side of the ball.
On Monday, wide receiver transfer Jaylen Lloyd announced his commitment to OSU via social media. Lloyd reportedly went on a visit to OSU on Friday, and only a few days later, he made his decision to play for Mike Gundy’s squad.
Lloyd played the past two seasons at Nebraska and had his best year as a sophomore in 2024. He finished last season with 13 catches for 255 yards. In 2023, he shined as a freshman with six catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
Playing in 23 games throughout his first two seasons, Lloyd became a reliable part of the Nebraska offense. The Cornhuskers will miss his production, but the Cowboys appear to have gained another legitimate weapon in the passing game.
As recently hired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham looks to rebuild a program in the aftermath of Kasey Dunn’s five-year tenure, pickups like Lloyd in the portal could have significant impacts. With four quarterbacks potentially competing for the starting job in 2025, having reliable weapons to throw to should make the transition seamless for whoever gets the nod in Week 1.
After OSU went 3-9 last season, it was apparent that massive changes would be coming at all levels. Along with the intense roster overhaul, OSU has made significant strides in overhauling the staff as well.
It appears the Cowboys’ new hires have been the right ones this offseason, considering the abundance of transfer portal commits that continue to pile into Stillwater. If Lloyd can be an impact player for the Pokes next season, this will be just another successful transfer pickup for Gundy and company.
