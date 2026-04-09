New Cowboy Quarterback Ranked As One Of The Best Going Into Next Season

Oklahoma State’s offensive leader is projected to be one of the best in the nation.

There has been hype building all offseason for Cowboy football with the addition of Eric Morris and the core of his North Texas squad. Every new projection and article seems to bring more hope for the Cowboys’ 2026 season, and a recent one projects the Cowboys’ new quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, will be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this season.

CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford recently ranked every power conference starting quarterback in an article, and Mestemaker ranked all the way at No.14. This is a high ranking for the UNT transfer, but it’s well deserved.

Mestemaker led the country in passing yards last year, throwing for 4,379 yards. In this process, he also threw for the second-most touchdown passes last year with 34. Although Mestemaker accomplished these feats in the American Conference and will only be a sophomore this coming season, he will be looking to prove he’s better than No. 14.

The 14 slot ranks Mestmaker as the third-best quarterback in the Big 12, with both Brendan Sorsby from Texas Tech and Noah Fifta from Arizona ranking higher.

Mestemaker will have the opportunity to go head-to-head with Sorsby on Nov. 14 to showcase that he deserves more respect in the Big 12 rankings, and will also have the opportunity to showcase his skills against the best projected quarterback in the country.

Oregon’s Dante Moore is ranked as the No. 1 projected quarterback heading into next season, and he will be coming to Stillwater Week 2. The Ducks are a dangerous team as a whole, and Moore is definitely a big reason for that. The Pokes' matchup against the Ducks early in the season will be a tough bout, but it will be a prime opportunity for Mestemaker to show that last season wasn’t a fluke.

Mestemaker will have plenty of weapons available to live up to the newfound hype, as his main weapon from UNT, Wyatt Young, has made the trip to OSU as well. Young as well as transfers Chris Barnes and Justin Bowick will be looked upon to have big seasons for both the Cowboys and Mestemaker.

Of course, the young Cowboy star has to prove this ranking on the field this coming season, and if he does and continues to aim higher, he could lead the Pokes out of their recent underwhelming play.