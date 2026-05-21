How Cooper Hooker’s Commitment to Oklahoma State Football Boosts Future

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris has built his reputation around offense. Whether it be as an offensive coordinator or as a head coach his teams produce big numbers, both on the ground and through the air.

Assembling a talented offensive roster is important, not just for his debut this season but for the program's future. That's why the Cowboys’ second commitment for the Class of 2027 is so important.

On Thursday, Cooper Hooker, a wide receiver from Pryor, Okla., announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media. The commitment is non-binding, and he can't sign with Oklahoma State until December.

Per 247 Sports (subscription required), Hooker has visited Stillwater 10 times since his freshman year, and Hooker accepted Morris’ offer to join the program just 10 days after it was extended.

It’s easy to see why Morris prioritized a player ranked by the site as the No. 1 wide receiver in Oklahoma.

Why Cooper Hooker Is Important for Oklahoma State

Hooker is only 5-9 and 165 pounds but there is room to grow. He’s already put up impressive numbers as a junior. He caught 50 passes for 850 yards and 15 touchdowns. He looks like a slot receiver in Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense. Every Air Raid offense needs that compact, versatile target that can be found on short and intermediate routes. At 17 yards per catch last season, he can break tackles and rack up yardage.

Morris imported his quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, from North Texas and last season he led FBS with 4,379 passing yards. He also pulled three of Mestemaker’s top targets — Wyatt Young, Terrence Lewis and Miles Coleman.

Coleman is the closest to Hooker in size. He’s 5-6 and 158 pounds. He caught 47 passes for 550 yards and three touchdowns last season and served in a punt return role. That’s the kind of role that Hooker could play in this offense by his second collegiate season. Morris knows he needs that type of player to make this offense hum. Hooker looks like a snug fit on paper and he can learned from Coleman.

It also allows Morris and his staff to begin assembling the pieces for the offense for the 2028 season, assuming Mestemaker plays two more years at Oklahoma State and doesn’t bolt for the NFL after the 2026 campaign. It’s no mistake that the Cowboys prioritized Hooker after landing their first commitment for 2027, quarterback Carson White.

The three-star passer out of Iowa Colony High School in Texas is considered one of the Top 25 quarterbacks in the country and a Top 55 player in the state of Texas. One can already conjure up visions of White hitting Hooker on shallow crossing routes and carving up opposing defense once Mestemaker and Coleman are done with their careers in Stillwater.

Plus, Morris and his staff landed their first in-state commitment for 2027. It sends a message to Hooker that he has place in the Cowboys’ future. It sends a message to other Class of 2027 uncommitted players that the Cowboys are aiming to collect talent this summer.