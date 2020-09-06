SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cut Day in the NFL Not Kind to a Pair of League Veteran Receivers from OSU

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Two former Oklahoma State receivers got bad news as the NFL cut down rosters this weekend to their opening day numbers. Chris Lacy and Marcell Ateman both got the bad news.

Ateman had three-years of NFL service in with the Las Vegas Raiders and the 6-4, 216-pound receiver has 20 receptions in the NFL for 270-yards and a touchdown.  

Lacy was let go by the Detroit Lions after two-years of NFL service and the former Cowboy had three receptions for 60-yards and played primarily on special teams in his time with the Lions.

USATSI_14862571
© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the two pass catchers, the New York Jets waived center and guard Brad Lundblade. Lundblade, a newly wed getting married this summer, had been with several teams including the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers before landing with the Jets late last season. 

Rookie free agent cornerback A.J. Green was let go on the final day for cuts by the Cleveland Browns. It looked like Green might have a chance as the Browns had suffered several injuries at the corner position in training camp. 

Jordan Brailford, who has been mostly injured in his time in the NFL was cut by the Washington Football Team and Vincent Taylor was released by the Buffalo Bills.

USATSI_13990047
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Among the players now from Oklahoma State in the NFL are starting tight end Blake Jarwin in Dallas as he signed a new $20-million contract in the spring. Receiver Tyreek Hill is a starter for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and is the fastest man in pro football. Seattle has former Cowboys Chris Carson starting at running back and corner Tre Flowers are in Seattle.

USATSI_13799404
© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Justice Hill is a back-up running back at Baltimore for the Ravens, Kevin Peterson is a corner with Arizona, Quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington are with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and big offensive tackle Russell Okung is with the Carolina Panthers.

USATSI_13852870
© Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Taylor is still with the Green Bay Packers as a guard going into his eighth season. Emmanuel Ogbah, after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed with the Miami Dolphins

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Time to Kick It Up a Notch and We Promise We Will in Pistol Pete Corral

Pokes Report introduces Pistol Pete Corral and SI Plus and new exclusive content.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Pokes Report Predicts Oklahoma State's Week One Depth Chart

Pokes Report's estimate of the Oklahoma State football depth chart

Pokes Report Staff

Cavale Says INFLCR Will Build Athlete's Brands Whether They Go Pro or Not

Jim Cavale, the CEO of INFLCR is confident that his company will help Oklahoma State athletes

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Collin Oliver Talks Injury Status And Moving Forward With Cowboys Commitment

2021 Oklahoma State linebacker commit Collin Oliver talks about his season this year with Edmond Santa Fe and moving forwward with his pledge to the Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

Transfer Tay Martin Receives Immediate Eligibility

In a video posted to Twitter, Washington State transfer Tay Martin announced he's received immediate eligibility with Oklahoma State for the 2020 season

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Younger Presley Off to Typical Football Start in that Family as Bixby Beats Jenks 42-35

Braylin Presley is a standout and shows it again against Jenks.

Robert Allen

Practice Report: A Case Where a Picture is Worth a Thousand Words for Pokes' Defense

Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling on the Oklahoma State defense and the confidence gained in a win at Iowa State last season.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Head Coaches Show Support for Mike Holder

A group of Oklahoma State head coaches tweeted out their support of athletic director Mike Holder Friday evening.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowgirl Softball Star Samantha Show To Headline First Ever TOPPS Softball Trading Cards

Topps trading cards is releasing their first ever addition of softball trading cards, headlined by former Oklahoma State star Samantha Show

Marshall Levenson

Depth Chart Prediction is SI+ Free Preview

The Pokes Report depth chart prediction is a free look into the kind of articles you'll be getting with an SI+ subscription

Zach Lancaster