Cut Day in the NFL Not Kind to a Pair of League Veteran Receivers from OSU

STILLWATER -- Two former Oklahoma State receivers got bad news as the NFL cut down rosters this weekend to their opening day numbers. Chris Lacy and Marcell Ateman both got the bad news.

Ateman had three-years of NFL service in with the Las Vegas Raiders and the 6-4, 216-pound receiver has 20 receptions in the NFL for 270-yards and a touchdown.

Lacy was let go by the Detroit Lions after two-years of NFL service and the former Cowboy had three receptions for 60-yards and played primarily on special teams in his time with the Lions.

Besides the two pass catchers, the New York Jets waived center and guard Brad Lundblade. Lundblade, a newly wed getting married this summer, had been with several teams including the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and Carolina Panthers before landing with the Jets late last season.

Rookie free agent cornerback A.J. Green was let go on the final day for cuts by the Cleveland Browns. It looked like Green might have a chance as the Browns had suffered several injuries at the corner position in training camp.

Jordan Brailford, who has been mostly injured in his time in the NFL was cut by the Washington Football Team and Vincent Taylor was released by the Buffalo Bills.

Among the players now from Oklahoma State in the NFL are starting tight end Blake Jarwin in Dallas as he signed a new $20-million contract in the spring. Receiver Tyreek Hill is a starter for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and is the fastest man in pro football. Seattle has former Cowboys Chris Carson starting at running back and corner Tre Flowers are in Seattle.

Justice Hill is a back-up running back at Baltimore for the Ravens, Kevin Peterson is a corner with Arizona, Quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington are with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and big offensive tackle Russell Okung is with the Carolina Panthers.

Lane Taylor is still with the Green Bay Packers as a guard going into his eighth season. Emmanuel Ogbah, after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed with the Miami Dolphins