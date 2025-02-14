No. 1 2026 In-State RB Kaydin Jones Set to Visit Oklahoma State
Arguably the best running back in the state of Oklahoma recently announced that he would be making an official visit to Stillwater on April 25. Jenks High School junior running back Kaydin "Batman" Jones was thought to be set on his top 5 college programs but the Oklahoma State announcement threw college football fans a bit of a curveball.
On January 22, Jones announced Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt were his final five when it came to his future collegiate football home. Yet, Jones has kept people guessing on X (Twitter). He recently posted photos from Kansas, Vanderbilt and most recently Oklahoma State. The O-State visit is a welcomed sight for fans of Cowboy football.
The 6-foot, 185-pound running back has been nothing short of spectacular during his first three seasons on the gridiron. During his freshman season at Broken Arrow, he rushed for 1,264 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 156 yards and returned a kick for a touchdown.
He made the move to Jenks High School and picked up right where he left off. He ran for 1,258 yards on the ground in season number one for the Trojans. By season's end, Jones had 2,205 all-purpose yards to go along with 19 total touchdowns.
His junior season was once again something to marvel. He rushed for 1,483 yards and found the end zone 17 times on the ground. He finished the season with 1,739 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns. He earned All-World honors for the second straight season and was named one of the top 20 running backs in the nation for the class of 2026.
It is hard to think that Jones isn't considering Oklahoma as his clear cut favorite moving forward. Kaydin is the son of former OU tailback and Jenks football legend Kejuan Jones. The fact that Jones is visiting Stillwater in April has to leave a glimmer of hope for the Cowboys to land the future running back superstar.
