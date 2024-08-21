Odds Tilting More in Oklahoma State's Favor Ahead of Season Opener Against SDSU
The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on reigning FCS National Champion South Dakota State to open up their 2024 college football campaign. It'll be a decent test to start the season for the Cowboys, who are building off an impressive finish to the 2023 season in what could be a solid campaign in Stillwater.
Now, Oklahoma State's start to the season last year was far from ideal, as they posted a 2-2 record through four games. Mike Gundy and the rest of the Cowboys staff simply didn't have the team prepared.
With a plethora of returning talent, the script should be flipped for Oklahoma State this season. They take on South Dakota State to start the season as the Jackrabbits ride a 29-game win streak and two straight National Championships into the matchup.
The Jackrabbits' last loss, though, happened to come at the hands of a power conference program in a season-opener, losing to Iowa just before starting their long win streak. According to Action Network, the consensus spread from oddsmakers in Vegas has Oklahoma State as a 9.5-point favorite, which has grown from the Cowboys being an 8-point favorite when the odds opened.
All signs point towards the Cowboys being able to take care of business against the Jackrabbits, which would more than make Oklahoma State fans happy after what they endured to open the 2023 season.
With Ollie Gordon -- the nation's leading rusher in 2023 -- returning alongside quarterback Alan Bowman and a veteran, stout offensive line -- the Cowboys' offense could be special. Oklahoma State's defense should take a leap in year two with Bryan Nardo and tackling issues should be gone after a more aggressive fall training camp.
Sure, the Jackrabbits are on an incredible streak and Oklahoma State took a bad loss to South Alabama a season ago, but the vibe is different in Stillwater this fall. Vegas is backing the Cowboys, as are their fans, and an open Big 12 poses a big opportunity for Oklahoma State.
