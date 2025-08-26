Offensive Cowboys to Watch Against UT Martin in Season Opener
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up for their 2025 season opener against UT Martin on Thursday in front of a sea of orange at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes have an offense poised to rebound from a 3-9 campaign in 2024. Head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Doug Meacham have retooled the unit, blending veteran transfers with homegrown stars. As the Cowboys face the Skyhawks to kick off the 2025 season, here are the top three offensive players to watch, with a quarterback competition stealing the spotlight.
Zane Flores & Hauss Hejny, Quarterback
The quarterback battle between Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny is the talk of Stillwater, and both signal-callers could see action against UT Martin. Flores, a 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman, brings a cannon arm and calm presence to the Air Raid offense. Sidelined by injury last season, he showed pinpoint accuracy in fall camp, making him a frontrunner to start.
Meanwhile, Hauss Hejny, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit, offers dual-threat flair with quick feet and sharp decision-making. Against UT Martin’s FCS defense, expect Flores to stretch the field with deep throws while Hejny adds a spark with designed runs and short passes. Their performances could shape OSU’s QB1 decision heading into a tough road test at Oregon.
Rodney Fields Jr., Running Back
Rodney Fields Jr. is ready for a breakout season for the Cowboys in 2025. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound freshman combines electrifying speed with shifty moves. After flashing potential last season, Fields is primed for a larger role in 2025. Against UT Martin, look for him to exploit holes in the Skyhawks’ front seven, breaking off chunk runs or hauling in swing passes.
His ability to turn short gains into big plays could jump-start a Cowboy ground game eager to improve on last year’s struggles. The NCAA has taken notice of his potential, with Fields recently being placed on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watch list.
Terrill Davis, Wide Receiver
Terrill Davis steps up as the primary Z-receiver and has been an early favorite of Gundy's. The 6-foot-1 transfer brings speed and reliable hands to a brand new Cowboy receiving core. Whether catching passes from Flores or Hejny, Davis could pile up yards after the catch, delivering the explosive plays Oklahoma State's offense has been missing.
With the Flores-Hejny tandem, Fields’ explosiveness, and Davis’ playmaking, the Cowboys are set to put the Big 12 Conference on notice. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+, and all eyes will be on the Cowboys.