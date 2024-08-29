OK State on SI's College Football Playoff Picks
College football has evolved throughout its history and will begin a new era in 2024.
After 10 seasons of the four-team playoff format, this season will be the first with a 12-team field. The top four conference champions will earn a first-round bye, and the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion will earn an automatic bid.
The final seven spots will go to the next-highest-ranked teams, as they will fill out the at-large portion of the bracket. The eight teams that do not have a first-round bye will compete in on-campus games, with seeds 5-8 hosting.
With the March Madness style of automatic bids for conference champions, any upsets in Power 4 conference title games could significantly shake up the entire playoff picture and lead to teams such as Oklahoma State on the outside looking in.
OK State on SI playoff predictions:
Ivan White
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Kansas
4. NC State
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. Alabama
8. Penn State
9. Kansas State
10. Ole Miss
11. Iowa
12. Liberty
Although it might be a hot take, the Cowboys will fall short of making the 12-team playoff. In the era of conference realignment and the ever-evolving game of college football, Oklahoma State could struggle to make or win the Big 12 Championship.
With a 16-team league, tiebreakers will be more important but more complicated than in years past. With favorable schedules, Kansas and Kansas State seem like the picks to represent the Big 12 in the first 12-team field.
Kade Kimble
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Utah
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Alabama
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. Tulane
Randall Sweet
1. Georgia
2. Oregon
3. Miami
4. Oklahoma State
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Utah
12. Liberty
Oklahoma State wins the Big 12 and will get the benefit of a first-round bye before having to take on the winner of Ohio State and Liberty. A veteran squad headlined by superstar running back Ollie Gordon II should be enough to lead the Cowboys through the conference and into their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.
The Utah Utes, who the Pokes meet in Stillwater on Sept. 21, are the Big 12's only other representative in the 12-team bracket. Like Oklahoma State, Kyle Whittingham's also boasts a veteran-laden squad with plenty of conference championship experience.
