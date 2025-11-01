OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State at Kansas
Oklahoma State is set for battle against the Jayhawks, and Saturday could feature an interesting matchup.
OSU and Kansas will battle for the first time since 2023, but this one will probably go a bit more like the 2022 matchup. While the Cowboys’ 2023 win was thanks to a historic day from Ollie Gordon, OSU simply doesn’t have that kind of star power in 2025, and that will show up in a big way in Lawrence.
After the Cowboys were eliminated from bowl contention last week in Lubbock, they will effectively be looking to play the spoiler for the rest of the season. Without much hope for a win the rest of the year, simply keeping games close will be the goal for the Cowboys, and anything that happens beyond that would be a fun surprise.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for OSU-Kansas:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Kansas 55 Oklahoma State 10
Despite the fact that some factors seem to be moving in OSU’s direction going into this game, it’s hard to believe that the Cowboys will even have a chance of keeping this game competitive. OSU is yet to score an offensive touchdown on the road this season, and the Jayhawks are likely ready to respond in a big way after a couple of bad losses.
While Kansas isn’t all that great on either side of the ball, its average national rankings are still far better than the Cowboys’ spots near the bottom of the FBS. Although this one might look like an opportunity for OSU to play a close road game, it will probably get out of hand quickly.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Kansas 35 Oklahoma State 21
The Cowboys do usher in some new faces against the Jayhawks and provide a brief glimmer of hope for the future. They are finally about to string together some offense on the road, but it’s a little late.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Kansas 35 Oklahoma State 17
Oklahoma State’s defense has progressed as the weeks have gone on, but Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is a big challenge to stop. Oklahoma State has had trouble stopping teams’ passing games in the past, and I believe this week will be the same. If Rodney Fields Jr. and Zane Flores return this week, that could give the Cowboy offense a boost. However, I don’t believe that boost will be enough to take home their first FBS win of the season.