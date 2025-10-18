OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Cincinnati
Oklahoma State is set for Homecoming action, and it might not be pretty for the Pokes.
On Saturday night, OSU will welcome No. 24 Cincinnati into Boone Pickens Stadium for the team’s first matchup against a ranked opponent at home this season. Still searching for their first Big 12 win since 2023, the Cowboys will need some true magic to get a win in this one against the Bearcats, who are on a five-game winning streak and just cracked the top 25 for the first time since joining the conference.
The odds are certainly stacked against the Cowboys this weekend, but Homecoming could be the key to turning things around.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Cincinnati 51 Oklahoma State 19
The Bearcats have one of the worst pass defenses in the country, but with OSU starting Sam Jackson V at quarterback again, it likely won’t be able to take advantage. Add in that OSU has the fourth-worst passing defense in the FBS, and that area certainly won’t be an advantage for the Cowboys.
With a top-30 overall offense, the Bearcats’ defensive deficiencies likely won’t matter much in this one. Some trickery might get the Cowboys on the scoreboard a bit more than usual, but the Cincinnati side of the scoreboard seems likely to keep ticking up all night.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Cincinnati 42 Oklahoma State 17
The optimism has officially worn off this week as the Cowboys welcome in the No. 24 Bearcats. The Pokes continue to be one of the biggest question marks in the game and are yet to make any sort of solid decision for the future of the program. For now, Oklahoma State will ride the momentum of the shirtless wonders of Section 231. At least fans of Oklahoma State football have the World's Greatest Homecoming on tap this week.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Cincinnati 49 Oklahoma State 24
Oklahoma State is going against arguably the best they’ve seen since Oregon, and it will probably end in the same result. Brendan Sorsby has been on a tear this year, and with the way the Cowboys’ defense has played, nothing will be stopping him from continuing it. The Cowboys are still without Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores, leaving Sam Jackson V to make his second quarterback start of the year. Jackson, I believe, will improve, but not enough to compete with the firepower of Cincinnati’s offense. Cincinnati ruins “America’s greatest homecoming” early and never looks back.