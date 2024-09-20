OK State on SI's Score Predictions: No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Utah
Oklahoma State has only played Utah once, but a potential rivalry with the Utes will kick off this weekend.
On Saturday, No. 14 OSU will host No. 12 Utah in a matchup that could decide who makes the Big 12 Championship. Although it is the conference openers for both teams, it has massive implications for the rest of the season.
With an expanded 12-team playoff, OSU and Utah not only have an opportunity to inch closer to the Big 12’s automatic bid but also a chance to get a signature win to boost their resumes.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 38 Utah 27
The Cowboys will use their home-field advantage to escape Week 4 undefeated. While Cam Rising's status is the biggest unknown heading into Saturday, the Cowboys' defense seemed to take a step forward against Tulsa last week despite losing Collin Oliver.
Ollie Gordon could finally break through, but Alan Bowman's play should be enough to keep the Cowboys' offense rolling regardless. It should be a close and exciting game but OSU will close it out in the fourth.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Oklahoma State 27 Utah 21
The Cowboys are going to face plenty of struggles in this one. It’ll take a gritty performance and fourth-quarter heroics, but Oklahoma State will find a way to knock off Utah and enter the conversation as the favorite in the Big 12 leading up to a contest against Kansas State.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Utah 24 Oklahoma State 21
Oklahoma State has its fair share of glaring weaknesses but has managed to pull off victories through the first three weeks of the season. This contest against Utah will arguably be their toughest of the season, and the Cowboys may not yet be up to the test.
