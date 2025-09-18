OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa
Oklahoma State and Tulsa will kick off the Turnpike Classic on Friday in what should be a fun edition of the rivalry.
With both OSU and Tulsa looking to secure their first FBS win of the season, Friday night’s matchup could be an intriguing one for a number of reasons. With some former Cowboys becoming stars in the Tulsa backfield and both teams trotting out a different starting quarterback than they began the season with, there is no shortage of storylines to watch.
With Tulsa coach Tre Lamb looking to prove his squad is on the same level as Mike Gundy’s, there could be a real rivalry feel to this often overlooked matchup.
OK State on SI's score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Tulsa 31 Oklahoma State 27
The Cowboys have done nothing this season to prove that they are capable of competing in the Big 12, but they’ve also not proven that they’re even one of the two best teams in Oklahoma. While it’s unlikely Tulsa would have fared any better in Oregon, OSU’s rough opener against UT Martin is perhaps even more concerning as Tulsa looms.
OSU hasn’t lost to Tulsa at home in over seven decades, but Friday night could be one of the worst game days in recent Cowboy football history. With so many question marks for the Cowboys and a few key Tulsa players ready for the challenge of playing in Stillwater, the Golden Hurricane might just have enough to pull the upset.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 28 Tulsa 14
The Cowboys are once again at the bottom of college football but are glad to welcome in the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has taken up the rivalry void left by the Sooners' departure to the SEC, and fans of Oklahoma State football will just have to make do with this one. The Pokes may be the biggest question mark in the Big 12 this season, and Friday against Tulsa once again could be up in the air. The Cowboy running game carries the load on Friday to the tune of four rushing touchdowns, and the Cowboys move to 2-1 heading into Big 12 play
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Oklahoma State 42 Tulsa 17
Oklahoma State is looking to prove that it won’t have a season like last year. This will be the week that quarterback Zane Flores settles into his game and finds his targets with ease against a Tulsa defense that struggled against Navy. The Cowboys haven’t lost to Tulsa in 10 matchups, and I don’t think they’ll start now. This will be a statement game for the Cowboys, and they’ll prove they haven’t lost their fire yet.