OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
The Cowboys are looking to get a much-needed win on their home field.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State will host Arizona State for its homecoming game. After originally being scheduled for a night game, the teams and the Big 12 agreed to move the game to 2:30 p.m. with a higher chance of heavy rain in the forecast as the day progresses into night.
Regardless of how wet or dry the field is inside Boone Pickens Stadium, OSU is desperate to get its first Big 12 win. With the Sun Devils coming off of a bye week, this will be another challenge for Mike Gundy’s team.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Arizona State 27 Oklahoma State 17
The Cowboys haven’t won a Big 12 game in nearly a year, and the Sun Devils won't be the first to fall to them this season. With a potentially wet affair in Stillwater, this should be an ugly game. While it is homecoming, and the Cowboys could get a boost being back in front of their home crowd, none of those factors will fix a depleted OSU defense.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 31 Arizona State 24
The ghosts of Cowboys' past are on Oklahoma State’s side. As they honor 125 years of Cowboy football on Homecoming Saturday, the O-State offense catches fire. Brennan Presley snags two touchdowns and breaks the school’s all-time reception record in a much-needed Oklahoma State win.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Oklahoma State 31 Arizona State 28
While Arizona State is the better team and has the firepower to score points in a hurry, Homecoming is a significant event in Stillwater, which brings a different wrinkle to this game. If there’s going to be a game in which the Cowboys get their first Big 12 win, it might just be this one.
READ MORE: How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.