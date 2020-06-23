Pokes Report Excited to Co-Sponsor i-4 Sports 2020 High School Football Showcase

The COVID-19 pandemic has done it's demolition to the sports calendar and to all kinds of events throughout the spring and into the summer. It may not be over as there is plenty of uncertainty as to where the virus will go, up, down, shrink, spread. Football camps have been mostly wiped out from the high schools to the colleges to The Opening, Rivals, and Under Armour camps. Pokes Report is proud to say we have helped sponsor a showcase on Monday, July 13, primarily aimed at helping Oklahoma high school football athletes interested in getting their name and reputation out there for college recruiting purposes.

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Aso Pogi is going to be joined by a number of coaches in putting on a Showcase for Oklahoma high school football players at all positions and from the class of 2021 (seniors) to the class of 2023 (sophomores). Pogi is most experienced with developing and training quarterbacks, but he is fired up for the opportunity to add everybody including the big guys in the trenches.

"I've been doing camps for quite a while and this will be my 18th year doing quarterback clinics around the state," Pogi said of his experience. "I've had the pleasure of working with a lot of young men and helping to develop a lot of guys. As of recently, we just got involved with a lot of different receivers and skill guys and have come out and taken an attraction and a liking to what we've been doing. We decided to put together an opportunity for kids to come together and compete and then you guys bring that second element with the media being involved."

The stadium at Crossing Community School. The Crossings Community School

The camp will be held in a great spot on the map at The Crossings Community School and their nice stadium and facility. That is basically at the crossroads of the Kilpatrick Turnpike and US Highway 74. It will cost $75 for pre-registered participants and then $85 for those that register after June 6.

"I think being involved in high school coaching for so long and being involved with every single position allows me to put on an event that allows kids to come together to get a lot of reps and allows kids to just compete at a high level," Pogi explained. "I think we're going to do that with this event and allow kids to compete."

It will be a showcase in that all of the drills and position groups will be videotaped. There will be a station where prospects will be interviewed by media. The camp is participant friendly, media friendly, and it will also have COVID-19 protocols.

"It's just going to be a one stop place for the kids to compete and the media outlets to be there to expose the kids and get them some more attention especially in our state. We are inviting kids outside our state, but, of course, this is directed for a lot our athletes in state. We will video and have a video staff there to get all of our position groups. We will have some combine testing and just like you suggested Robert we will record times and then give kids an opportunity as to whether they want to make that public or not. It's an exciting deal and it is my first showcase camp and I'm excited to be a part of one of the first camps to start back up."

Details on the i-4 Football Showcase.

The first i-4 Football High School Showcase at Crossings Community in Edmond.