New Oklahoma Pigskin Preview Ranks Top 100 Players in State, Plenty of Pokes Recruits Included

STILLWATER -- The magazines hit the newsstands on Wednesday as the 2020 edition of Austin Chadwick and Mark Rodgers' Oklahoma Pigskin Preview is out. You will primarily find it at On Cue locations throughout Oklahoma. It features previews on the major college teams including Oklahoma State, which was written by yours truly. The real value of the publication is the extensive coverage of every football playing high school in Oklahoma. It is where you can find out who will start at quarterback at Ringling or which offensive lineman is going to surprise at Owasso. Find out the best players in eight-man football and the best running back in Class 6A.

This year the publication went a step further and I was invited to at least look over their shoulder on the process as instead of presenting a Top 100 players in the state, this edition they ranked the top 100 players in the state, 1-through-100.

The new rankings in the latest 2020 Oklahoma Pigskin Preview. Pokes Report staff

"We've run the top 100 in the magazine for about 10-years, but I think the reason we're getting more run on that this year is for the first time we're ranking the top 100," publisher Austin Chadwick told us."We have a ton of players we call top 100 and they are honorable mention and these are good players, a lot of underclassmen and then we have our actual Vype Top 100."

Chadwick made it clear that these are not recruiting rankings. Yes, recruiting and offers from schools were a part of the process, but it was more about what the player has accomplished in high school as an MVP for his team, what kind of team success has his school had, and what kind of leader the player is.

Number one is the cover boy of the magazine in Begg's Kendal Daniels, a 6-4, 195 pound corner, safety, linebacker, wide receiver; let's face it Daniels can play about anything.

"He's a great kid," Chadwick said. "He helped lead Beggs to a state championship as a sophomore. He has an offer from about every school in the country. His production is off the chart."

Chadwick was quick to reference that Oklahoma State commitments and recruits factor heavy into the list.

Collin Oliver is one of the top defensive players in the region, not just the state. Pokes Report/SI-Maven

"Collin Oliver from Edmond Santa Fe is our number three player and he is an Oklahoma State commit. Robert, you've seen this guy, he is the real thing," Chadwick said with excitement.

Oliver is very deserving as he is an explosive playmaker on defense. As for the rest of the Vype Top 100 here is the list of players that factor for Oklahoma State, either as commitments in the 2021 class of prospects for the classes in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

#5 - Bryce Stephens, Ath., 6-1, 170, Sr., Oklahoma City John Marshall (offer and target)

#7 - Ty Williams, Ath/QB/Saf, 6-1, 186, Sr., Muskogee (commitment)

#10 - Andre Dollar, TE, 6-5, 231, Jr., Mustang (offer and target)

#11 - Jaden Bray, WR, 6-3, 190, Sr., Norman (commitment)

#12 - Gentry Williams, Ath., 6-1, 175, Jr., Tulsa Booker T. Washington (offer and target)

#13 - Jacob Sexton, OL, 6-6, 295, Edmond Deer Creek (offer and target)

#14 - Talyn Shettron, WR, 6-4, 180, Jr., Edmond Santa Fe (offer and target)

#18 - Aden Kelley, DT, 6-4, 270, Sr., Thomas-Fay-Custer (offer and target)

#21 - Rejhan Tatum, LB, 6-2, 224, Sr., Del City (offer and target)

#22 - Melvin Swindle, DT, 6-3, 300, Sr., Oklahoma City Heritage Hall (offer and target)

#23 - Logan Nobles, OL, 6-6, 275, Sr., Jenks (commitment)

#24 - Chris McClellan, DE, 6-3, 270, Jr., Tulsa Edison (offer and target)

#25 - Makale Smith, CB, 6-2, 170, Sr., Midwest City (commitment)

#27 - Donovan Stephens, LB, 6-2, 215, Sr., Del City (offer and target)

#28 - Cameron Little, K/P, 6-1, 165, Sr., Southmoore (offer and target)

#33 - Cade McConnell, OL, 6-6, 280, Jr., Choctaw (target)

#41 - Braylin Presley, RB, 5-9, 175, Jr., Bixby (target)

There are more, but we'll leave some of it for you to find when you buy your new issue.