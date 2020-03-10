Gundy, Rattay, and Sanders All on the Same Page with the Process

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watched much of the first spring practice for the Cowboys in 2020 from upstairs in the Sherman Smith Training Center looking down on the over 100 players going through drills. It was the first practice for new quarterback coach Tim Rattay. It was also the first practice other than an occasional miss when Mike Gundy was the head coach and offensive coordinator and had responsibilities that forced him to miss practice that someone other than the coach coaching the quarterbacks was calling plays.

"Kasey (Dunn) is a perfect fit based on our players and our offense," Gundy said of his wide receivers coach now being the offensive coordinator. "That is an advantage (for the quarterbacks). I've always been hesitant for a play caller not to be in the quarterback room. I don't think there is any question there. People know that. I'm comfortable with the situation now."

Maybe more than comfortable because his starting quarterback in Sanders is still a young quarterback and has lots to learn in reading full field defenses and making adjustments. Sanders had fundamental lessons he learned last season. Now, with an experienced quarterback coach at both the college and NFL level, a coach that played at both the college and NFL level as well, there is opportunity for rapid and concerted growth at the position, not only for Sanders but all the quarterbacks.

"That is an advantage because Tim's responsibility is to watch the quarterbacks every play in practice, everyday, all the time," Gundy added.

"That's my number one goal right now, especially this time of year is to focus on those guys fundamentally and make sure they understand the offense and where their eyes need to be," Rattay said keeping it basic. "They are going to get sick of hearing from me what they need to do every play, but that is the position that I'm in and I'm excited about it."

Rattay told me that after being a coach for the Washington Redskins last year, an NFL assistant, that he does believe what most coaches say that coaching in the NFL is like graduate school for coaches. He said the 24/7 aspect of it is intense and being around talented coaches pushes you to ask questions to learn what those other coaches know. Now, he can pass on some of that, as it is appropriate. He has sponges in his quarterback room.

"They work hard and they come to meetings and they are excited to meet," Rattay said of his quarterbacks, which this spring include starter Spencer Sanders, returners Shaun Taylor, Peyton Thompson, Brendan Costello, and newly reported freshman Shane Illingworth. "I'm always telling them we're all here for one reason, to get better. They've been good so far."

Sanders told a group of media after the first practice that he took on the challenge of not looking downfield, maybe not seeing what he needed, and taking off to run. It sounds like he is taking his lessons in the meetings and he's made the most of them.

"Like I said, I didn't leave the pocket today," Sanders said with confidence. "I knew where I wanted to go with the ball. I've had a couple of meetings with him already. We've defined the (offensive) playbook for the younger guys. I've already learned the playbook twice and I'm still learning. I picked up a bunch of stuff. He has really helped me breakdown, stay in the pocket, and deliver passes and let the receivers do the running for me.

A solid start and as one person in the program told me with regards to Kasey Dunn being the offensive coordinator.

"He's as good as you would expect him to be plus 30 percent," said the individual with knowledge.

I never know how percentages are figured, but that comes out to 130 percent or so. Any offense would love that. It sounds like the quarterbacks are in about the same mode, as good as you expect plus 30 percent.

Just a sidebar here as Nate's video shows it. The receivers were all spot on with catching off the Jugs machine. That also included running back Chuba Hubbard and we'll have that later this week.