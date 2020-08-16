Analysis of the New Oklahoma State Football Schedule for 2020

STILLWATER -- Following the Big 12 Board of Directors affirmative action on Aug. 11 toward having a 2020 football season the Big 12 Conference office released the next morning a revised schedule. The new schedule reflects the league's 9+1 format that begins with the lone non conference games on Sept. 12. It then speaces out the nine conference games from Sept. 26 through Dec. 5 with the Big 12 Championship Game slated for Dec. 12, but it could be moved back a week. The schedule allows for three open dates in the season including all schools having two weeks from the non conference game to the conference opener.

If you are comparing Oklahoma State's original schedule for this season to the new one, basically the Cowboys, in Big 12 play, go from a brisk opening and potentially dramatic closing when Texas was slated for the "Black Friday" after Thanksgiving to a schedule that looks like a sandwich. Hey every game is potentially dangerous, especially during a pandemic, but with West Virginia and Kansas, two non bowl teams from 2019 on the front side and Texas Tech and TCU, the other two schools that were home for the 2019 holidays at the close you can see what I mean.

In the middle of this new schedule the Cowboys face Iowa State, Texas, at Kansas State, and at Oklahoma in a five week run that will likmely decide whether the Cowboys are Big 12 Championship Game worthy or if they are heading to a 15th straight bowl game but still just one Big 12 title to show for it.

Here's are analysis of the Cowboys new schedule.

Sept. 12 vs. Tulsa

The opener, but this year in Stillwater. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

When did you think that you would look at the Tulsa game and feel like Oklahoma State is getting one of the toughest non conference tests in the Big 12. They are! Tulsa returns Zach Smith as the starting quarterback and that is the first time several seasons. Smith is good and he has two talented running backs in Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor in the backfield with him. They return their top receiver in slot Keylan Stokes and four of five starting offensive linemen and James Palmer at tight end. Only four starters return on defense, but one of those is NFL prospect Zaven Collins at weakside linebacker. Oklahoma State has won seven in a row over Tulsa, but last season led 20-0 early before trailing at half 21-20. The Cowboys won the game 40-21, but Tulsa did not back down and won't in Stillwater.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Sept. 26 vs. West Virginia

The Cowboys have had plenty of success against West Virginia but it has been hard earned with an overtime win in 2015 and games the past two seasons that literally came down to the final seconds. The defense came up with a pick in 2018 and a stop last season to preserve close verdicts. I think the Mountaineers are a team that could move up. Second-year coach Neal Brown has his quarterback in Jarret Doege, who played against the Cowboys late last season. WVU returns all five of the other skill players on offense and two starting offensive linemen. They will miss Josh Sills, who transferred to Oklahoma State and will start for the Cowboys. Defensively, the Stills brothers in Darius and Dante will help a lot after losing defensive leader Josh Norwood. Good thing the Mountaineers come to Stillwater and the Cowboys get them early because they will get better throughout the season.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Oct. 3 at Kansas

Funny thing about playing in Lawrence, Kansas because the Cowboys have won a lot at KU, but those games haven't been easy. It's tough to play at Kansas with smaller crowds, which will be the norm everywhere this season with COVID-19. Kansas has returning running back Pooka Williams, one of the best in the Big 12. They have the same in returning receiver Andrew Parchment. Thomas MacVittie actually played some against Oklahoma State when he was at Pitt in 2017. He has talent and can throw the football. The center of the Jayhawks defense is linebacker Gavin Potter of Broken Arrow that does hold a grudge for not being recruited by his home state schools. Les Miles continues his rebuild in Lawrence.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Oct. 17 at Baylor

This really won't be easy as Oklahoma State hasn't won in Waco since 2009. The Cowboys have never won in McLain Stadium. I think Baylor is down this year with Dave Aranda in his first season coming from National Champion LSU and having only two starters returning on defense, although linebacker Terrel Barnard is a good hand to have coming back. The Bears return quarterback Charlie Brewer, but that offensive line will need to protect him after all his concussion issues. He has Trestan Ebner and John Lovett back to run the football. Larry Fedora is the Bears offensive coordinator and he knows how to spread it and run it.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Oct. 24 vs. Iowa State

A very dangerous game because the Cyclones are not intimidated anymore. They won the last trip to Stillwater and felt they should have won in Ames last season when Pokes linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had a pick six on one of three late interceptions as standout quarterback Brock Purdy had a rare meltdown. The Cyclones are good on both sides of the football and the three-headed tight end position paced by Norman North native Charlie Kolar is a rare jumbo package to deal with. On defense they have JaQuan Bailey to rush the quarterback and a veteran secondary that certainly wants another shot to show they can stop Tylan Wallace.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 vs. Texas

Sam Ehlinger makes his last trip to Stillwater to face the Cowboys. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Perhaps, the showdown for one of the top two spots in the Big 12. Texas always has the high expectations and this is senior year for popular and productive Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Keontay Ingram is back at running back and converted quarterback Roschon Johnson has been kept at that position. Brennan Eagles brings lite speed to the receiver position and Cade Brewer is a very good tight end. The offensive line has three of five starters back. Coordinating the offense is former Cowboys playcaller Mike Yurcich. OSU fans never appreciated Yurcich enough, and I hope that doesn't come back to bite then in the butt. Texas is healthy again and athletic on defense, but I'm not sure they can stop Oklahoma State and honestly, I'm glad Herman got rid of Todd Orlando because I thought he was a heckuva defensive coordinator. Texas has lost the last two trips to Stillwater.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Nov. 7 at Kansas State

Another place where it's been tough for the Cowboys to win at times even when favored. The last trip to Manhattan was one of the worst Oklahoma State efforts under Mike Gundy. The team lacked effort and life that afternoon against a K-State team that was struggling. Now, you won't get that as second-year head coach Chris Klieman has re-energized the Wildcats. Cowboy killer at quarterback Skylar Thompson is back for his senior season but both sides of the ball will be young for K-State. Defensive end Wyatt Hubert is the best player on either side of the football. Also, this will be one of the strangest stadiums to play in with less than capacity.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Nov. 21 at Oklahoma

I believe that Oklahoma State has a chance to win, but I liked where the Sooners sat in the original schedule for this season coming off back-to-back games at Iowa State and with Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Now, the Sooners have an open week, like the Cowboys to prepare for Bedlam. Oklahoma is younger and, in my opinion, didn't seem quite as certain this summer about playing in the pandemic. In fact, they could be downright challenged at running back. OU talked about playing in the spring more than any team out there. In the fall, I think Oklahoma State has the best chance. Oklahoma will be better on defense which is scary and they will be awesome on the offensive line.

Our Pick: Oklahoma

Nov. 28 vs. Texas Tech

Cowboy back Jelani Woods could be a real difference maker this season as opposing defenses, like Texas Tech, will be geared to stop Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace and the Cowboys other wide receivers. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Texas Tech is one of those teams you may have wanted to play earlier in the year because I think the Red Raiders will figure things out more and more throughout the season. If Alan Bowman stays healthy at quarterback they could be very dangerous. Riko Jeffers at linebacker and Adrian Frye at corner give them two potential big play guys on defense. Playing at home is a much better option as playing in Lubbock can ge tough even without a full house in AT & T Jones Stadium.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Dec. 5 at TCU

TCU is looking to bounce back and like Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs have had some interesting events over the summer. Gary Patterson is a tremendous head coach and a stellar defensive mind. The problem at TCU is they need to get their offense back in gear. My prediction is they may be a year away. They will be green on the offense line and they don't have the established offensive skill talent that they had with running backs Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua and especially in speedster Jalen Reagor. The defense will be good with Garret Wallow back at linebacker and a close to all-conference lineup in the secondary.

Our Pick: Oklahoma State

Dec. 12 Big 12 Championship Game

Bedlam squared. That is very dangerous because Oklahoma State has struggled with the Sooners, but Mike Gundy got his first Bedlam win as head coach after six losses. The Cowboys if they lose to OU in the regular season will have lost six in a row, so time for a change?