Quick Notes and Summary of the Early Signing Period for Oklahoma State

In terms of the early signing period, this was the best the best day Oklahoma State could have hoped for.

Coming into this morning there were 17 public commitments with a few uncommitted targets with OkState hats on the table. As of 5pm on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, OkState has received 17 signatures, one of which was Utah LB Mason Cobb, who chose the Cowboys this morning.

The other 16 signatures were the already committed prospects, which means one commit has not publicly signed. That is Jabbar Muhammad. Jabbar remains 100% committed to Oklahoma State but is choosing to be apart of the February signing period with the rest of his high school teammates.

The 2020 class is now at 18 spots filled, leaving 7 spots open to fill up over the next two days during the early signing period which ends December 20th and for the February 2nd signing date. It is not known yet whether the staff is looking to take a full class or leave some scholarships open to roll over to next year or for possible transfers.

Some quick notes on NSD for OkState:

QB Shane Illingworth, OL Eli Russ, OL Monroe Mills, DE Tyren Irby, S Nick Session, and TE Quinton Stewart will all be early signees and will report January 8th

Mason Cobb is one of the premiere prospects out of Utah and will most likely win Player of the Year

This is the first class under Gundy that features more Oklahoma prospects than Texas prospects

A name to watch for is RB Daniyel Ngata, who announces his decision on January 2nd at the Under Armour All American Bowl. After some recent chatter, OkState has a real shot to land him.

Shane Illingworth will not be playing in the All American Bowl due to injury, but he has told us the injury will not be an issue when he reports in January

Rashod Owens, the surprise commitment of the week, is an extremely good athlete, one excels at track and field along with basketball. He can play both RB and WR but OkState will focus on him at WR to begin with

Something you may also see on twitter is the addition of Nolan McLean, a dual sport athlete from North Carolina. He excels at baseball as both pitcher and utility but is also listed as a 3 star QB by 247Sports. He will not be on scholarship for football however, he will be a baseball scholarship player and will most likely walk on to the football team. He visited OkState during the football season and was given the chance to be a two sport athlete.

He is a much better baseball player than football, in fact he is projected to be a decently high draft pick in the June MLB Draft. This means there is a decent chance he nevers shows up to Oklahoma State and instead signs to play pro baseball. Perfect Game, the top recruiting service for baseball says he has a fastball velocity of 94 mph, showing his value and the reason the Oklahoma State baseball staff wanted him. He was also a Perfect Game All American Class member. That being said, there is a very slim chance he ends up being a QB for Oklahoma State, but if he does he will be a valuable body in the QB room.