Oklahoma State's 2025 Could be Another Rough Season
Oklahoma State could have a bounce-back year, but 2024 also might have only been the beginning for the Cowboys’ misfortunes.
Entering the 2024 season, OSU was seen as a contender in the Big 12 title race and a legitimate threat to make the College Football Playoff. Now entering 2025, OSU isn’t in either of those conversations and instead is expected to be fighting for a spot in a bowl game next season.
While a three-win season can derail things for a program, it’s impossible to understate how important 2025 will be for OSU. If Mike Gundy’s team can rebound and show some fight next season after making a plethora of changes, there will be some confidence in the team moving forward.
However, there is always a chance that things go south and the Cowboys are looking at another disastrous fall. While OSU ended the 2024 season on a nine-game losing streak, there were plenty of chances for wins in that stretch.
Considering the Cowboys couldn’t close those games with talents like Ollie Gordon on the roster, it could be another uphill battle trying to compete against conference opponents in 2025.
In a recent article from CBS Sports, Shehan Jeyarajah predicted the best and worst-case scenarios for each Big 12 team next season. Of the 16 teams in the conference, no team had a lower floor than OSU.
While Jeyarajah predicted the Cowboys to be 8-4 at their absolute peak, he also said that OSU could be as bad as 2-10, given its situation. With such an abundance of talent lost after last season, the idea is that it would be possible for OSU to again go winless in conference play with deficiencies throughout the roster, plus a game at Oregon in Week 2 would add a nonconference loss that OSU narrowly avoided last season.
So many changes for the Cowboys could lead to success, but there will always be the chance that things go sour quickly in the Big 12 next season. In any case, OSU has plenty of hope right now, and it has two more months to prepare before taking on the 2025 campaign.