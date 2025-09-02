Oklahoma State 2025 Opponent Check-In: Week 2
Oklahoma State has one game down, but it still has a full season of action ahead.
Over the past several months, the Cowboys have made some massive changes and finally got to put those on display on Thursday night, beating UT Martin 27-7. While a win against an FCS squad was certainly needed, the rest of the Pokes’ schedule will feature some much more interesting teams.
Oklahoma State’s future opponents through Week 1
No. 6 Oregon (1-0)
OSU’s big matchup this weekend will feature the Ducks, who just dominated Montana State 59-13. Jumping up one spot in this week’s AP poll, Oregon looks to be a legitimate contender to win the Big Ten and make another playoff appearance.
Tulsa (1-0)
The Golden Hurricane are also looking to rebound from a rough season in 2024, making the Pokes’ nonconference finale a big matchup for both sides. Coming off a 35-7 win against Abilene Christian to begin the year, Tulsa could be in for a nice year under first-year head coach Tre Lamb, with a couple of former Cowboys, Braylin Presley and Dominic Richardson, playing key roles for the offense.
Baylor (0-1)
The Bears had a rough start to the season, falling to former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold and Auburn in Week 1, 38-24. While Baylor was expected to be a threat in the Big 12 title race, that opening loss has opened the door for doubts for OSU’s first conference opponent.
Arizona (1-0)
The Wildcats opened the year with a dominant 40-6 win over Hawaii, potentially signaling that they could be ready to be a dark-horse in the Big 12. With Noah Fifita back leading the offense, Arizona might be better than most anticipated.
Houston (1-0)
After winning only four games last season, a 27-0 opening win over Stephen F Austin is encouraging for the Cougars. Although Houston hasn’t had much success in the Big 12 thus far, Willie Fritz is hoping to coach his team to a bowl game this season.
Cincinnati (0-1)
The Bearcats began the season on Thursday night, falling to Nebraska in a neutral-site matchup in Kansas City. While Cincinnati didn’t start the year with a win, it showed it could be a difference-maker in the Big 12.
No. 24 Texas Tech (1-0)
The Red Raiders’ offense was as impressive as advertised, with Behren Morton’s 201 passing yards and four touchdowns leading them to a 67-7 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Although it was only an FCS team on the other side, Texas Tech might have shown a glimpse of an improved defense this season.
Kansas (2-0)
The Jayhawks had another dominant nonconference win in Week 1, beating Wagner 46-7. After a disappointing five-win campaign in 2024, Kansas has the potential to crash the Big 12 title party in 2025.
Kansas State (1-1, 0-1 Big 12)
The Wildcats are lucky to have a win, to say the least. After falling to Iowa State in Ireland, Kansas State narrowly avoided losing to North Dakota at home. Although a 38-35 win against an FCS team doesn’t mean the season will be a disappointment, it sure isn’t an encouraging sign.
UCF (1-0)
The Knights didn’t exactly impress in Week 1, beating Jacksonville State 17-10 after trailing in the fourth and needing a go-ahead touchdown with a minute left. With UCF already expected to finish near the bottom of the Big 12, this matchup didn’t exactly change those perceptions.
No. 16 Iowa State (2-0, 1-0)
Arguably the Big 12’s best-looking team thus far, the Cyclones followed their Week 0 win with a dominant 55-7 win against South Dakota. With a veteran group and Matt Campbell wearing the headset, the sky is the limit for OSU’s final regular season opponent.
Oklahoma State’s past opponents
UT Martin (0-1)
The Skyhawks’ loss in Stillwater was their first of three matchups with an FBS team this season as they hope to bounce back at UTEP in Week 2. Considering how well UT Martin matched up with the Cowboys, it might be able to make some noise and return to the FCS playoffs this year.