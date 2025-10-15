Oklahoma State 2025 Opponent Check-In: Week 8
Oklahoma State’s opponents continue to have interesting seasons.
While OSU’s season has gone off the rails, it has been just one chapter of the fall for the 12 teams on the schedule. Here’s a look at where each of the Cowboys’ past and future opponents stand going into Week 8.
Oklahoma State’s future 2025 opponents:
No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1)
The Bearcats will be coming into Stillwater for Homecoming after winning their fifth straight game, taking down UCF last week. Hoping to remain unbeaten in Big 12 play this weekend, Cincinnati could soon push itself into the Big 12 title discussion.
No. 7 Texas Tech (6-0)
The Big 12’s frontrunner for a playoff bid is still dominating this season. After a 25-point win against Kansas last week, the Red Raiders are looking to remain unbeaten on the road against preseason conference favorite Arizona State.
Kansas (4-3)
The Jayhawks haven’t had the season they were hoping for, but their loss at Texas Tech didn’t entirely destroy their Big 12 title hopes. With two conference losses, they will need to be nearly perfect the rest of the way, but the Jayhawks will get a bye this week.
Kansas State (3-4)
Perhaps the best team with a losing record in college football, the Wildcats have been a few points away from greatness all season. While their path to the Big 12 Championship is narrow, it will also get a bye this week before matching up with its in-state rival on Oct. 25.
UCF (3-3)
After an undefeated nonconference slate, the Knights haven’t been able to find the same luck against Big 12 competition. After a tight loss at Cincinnati last week, UCF is hoping to avoid going under .500 for the first time in 2025 when it faces West Virginia on Saturday.
Iowa State (5-2)
Matt Campbell’s Cyclones have seemingly fallen off a cliff after their 5-2 start, losing back-to-back matchups against Cincinnati and Colorado. Of course, Iowa State has plenty of time to get back on track before its season finale in Stillwater, with a well-timed bye week coming ahead of its matchup with BYU.
Oklahoma State’s past opponents:
UT Martin (2-5)
While the Skyhawks have been quite underwhelming this season, they are coming off a tight win over Western Illinois to mark their second of the season. Likely finishing as the only team OSU will beat this season, UT Martin is at least starting to find some success.
No. 8 Oregon (5-1)
The Ducks suffered their first loss last week against Indiana. After dominating the Cowboys early in the season, Dan Lanning’s crew is finally facing some adversity.
Tulsa (2-4)
OSU is still the lone FBS win for the Golden Hurricane this season, but they’ll have a chance to change that this week. Hoping to recapture the weeknight magic it had in Stillwater, Tulsa will match up with East Carolina on Thursday.
Baylor (4-2)
The Bears are looking to stay at only one loss in conference play this weekend when they head to TCU. With Baylor still a dark horse in the Big 12 race, this weekend could loom large.
Arizona (4-2)
Despite a great start to the season, the Wildcats’ only Big 12 win is against the Pokes after suffering a heartbreaking loss against BYU last week. With Houston on the slate this week, Arizona will try not to let go of the rope.
Houston (5-1)
The Cougars bounced back in a big way last week in Stillwater and still have only one loss this season. As a dark horse in the Big 12 title race, a win this weekend against Arizona could keep Houston in the mix and even help it sneak into the top 25.