Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Quarterback
Oklahoma State is set for another interesting season, and the quarterback position might be the most interesting piece of the puzzle.
OSU is set to open the 2025 season in about a month, giving Mike Gundy and company little time to make a decision on QB1. After entering last season knowing Alan Bowman would be the guy, 2025 presents a much different situation, as a starting quarterback might not be named until game day.
Quarterbacks on roster:
Banks Bowen, Fr.
Zane Flores, R-Fr.
Hauss Hejny, R-Fr.
Mason Schubert, Fr.
Perhaps the biggest theme for the Cowboys and their quarterback situation is their lack of experience. All four of OSU’s quarterbacks are freshmen, with Hauss Hejny being the only quarterback to even take a collegiate snap.
Still, that could leave the door open for some big surprises from that position next season. Whether those surprises will be good or bad is still yet to be determined.
As for the quarterback battle, it appears to be a two-man race, with Zane Flores and Hejny set to battle it out for the starting spot. However, just because one guy wins doesn’t mean the other will simply be on the sidelines the entire time.
Considering OSU can’t seem to catch a break on the injury front in recent memory, if either freshman gets banged up, the Cowboys would have a capable player ready to take over. Meanwhile, they also have some different skillsets, with Hejny’s running ability giving him a more dynamic approach compared to Flores.
Still, as new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham looks for the guy who best fits his style, it’s important to remember that Hejny followed him to Stillwater from TCU, which could give him a built-in advantage. Of course, Flores is entering year three at OSU, and his familiarity with the program and Gundy could also lend him a slight advantage.
In any case, the Cowboys will be putting out a quarterback in the season opener who will be taking their first meaningful snaps in college.
As for the backups, Bowen and Schubert seem unlikely to get on the field at any point this season, assuming health. Still, if the Cowboys face some injury issues, there is a reason they targeted Bowen and Schubert, but there’s also a reason they aren’t being considered in the QB1 race.