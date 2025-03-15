Oklahoma State's 2025 Turnaround Starts by Winning Home Games
The Cowboys are set to have seven home games in 2025 and need to play much better than they did in 2024.
Last season, Oklahoma State had perhaps its most disastrous season in program history. While OSU has had plenty of losing and disappointing seasons throughout its history, 2024 might have been the worst. The Cowboys finished without a win in conference play after entering the season as a favorite to win the Big 12 and even compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
While the major storylines were about OSU having a losing season and missing a bowl game for the first time since Mike Gundy’s first year as head coach in 2005, there was another concerning trend for the Cowboys. After beating South Dakota State soundly in the season opener and winning a thriller against Arkansas in double overtime, the Cowboys failed to win another game at home.
A late failed comeback against Utah began the struggles for the Cowboys, with blowout losses to West Virginia and Arizona State following. The Cowboys finished the season with a tight matchup against Texas Tech but still couldn’t come out on top in a game that already had no bowl implications for OSU.
Going into the offseason, the Cowboys felt the need to make serious changes. Just stopping short of the head coaching position, OSU hired new coaches at almost every position, with a plethora of changes on the roster as well.
These significant changes should help the Cowboys avoid another losing season, but that will all start by taking care of business in Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU should have a couple of easier nonconference games at home, hosting UT Martin and Tulsa.
Assuming OSU could take those games, the Cowboys would need four of their five Big 12 home games to go their way to make a bowl without needing to succeed on the road. OSU hosts Baylor, Houston, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Iowa State in Big 12 play.
OSU lost to Baylor and Kansas State on the road last season, with those two and Iowa State marking the teams with winning records in 2024 on OSU’s home conference schedule. It won’t be easy to beat some of these quality opponents next season, but getting the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd in Stillwater is an opportunity OSU can’t take for granted.
