Cowboys Remain the Same in Updated CFP Poll

STILLWATER -- For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma State Cowboys check in at No. 21 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. This comes after a 20-13 win over West Virginia this past weekend in Morgantown, WV.

Oklahoma State is one of just four Big 12 teams that are ranked in the top 25.

Ohio State 11-0 LSU 11-0 Clemson 11-0 Georgia 10-1 Alabama 10-1 Utah 10-1 Oklahoma 10-1 Minnesota 10-1 Baylor 10-1 Penn State 9-2 Florida 9-2 Wisconsin 9-2 Michigan 9-2 Oregon 9-2 Auburn 8-3 Notre Dame 9-2 Iowa 8-3 Memphis 10-1 Cincinnati 10-1 Boise State 10-1 Oklahoma State 8-3 Southern California 8-4 Iowa State 7-4 Virginia Tech 8-3 Appalachian State 10-1

The Cowboys are also ranked at No. 21 in the updated edition of the Associated Press poll, as well as the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma State is fresh off a 20-13 win over West Virginia on the road in Morgantown, WV. It was the first game of the 2019-20 season that redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders didn't get the start, due to an injured thumb that required surgery.

That gave redshirt senior Dru Brown the opportunity to start in his first game since the 2017 season, and he did a great job. He finished the game going 22-of-29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard, he carried the ball 26 times for 106 yards, but he also hauled in seven receptions for 88 yards.

Oklahoma State is set to face Oklahoma for the annual Bedlam game. This year's game is being played in Stillwater this coming Saturday, Nov. 30 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX.

Oklahoma is coming off their third-straight win in a row, albeit a close one, 28-24, over TCU in Norman.

Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts went 11-of-21 for 145 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing the ball 28 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

OU running back Kennedy Brooks also carried the ball 25 times for 149 yards, while receiver Charleston Rambo hauled in six catches for 77 yards.