Oklahoma State
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboys Remain the Same in Updated CFP Poll

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma State Cowboys check in at No. 21 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. This comes after a 20-13 win over West Virginia this past weekend in Morgantown, WV.

Oklahoma State is one of just four Big 12 teams that are ranked in the top 25.

  1. Ohio State 11-0
  2. LSU 11-0
  3. Clemson 11-0
  4. Georgia 10-1
  5. Alabama 10-1
  6. Utah 10-1
  7. Oklahoma 10-1
  8. Minnesota 10-1
  9. Baylor 10-1
  10. Penn State 9-2
  11. Florida 9-2
  12. Wisconsin 9-2
  13. Michigan 9-2
  14. Oregon 9-2
  15. Auburn 8-3
  16. Notre Dame 9-2
  17. Iowa 8-3
  18.  Memphis 10-1
  19. Cincinnati 10-1
  20. Boise State 10-1
  21. Oklahoma State 8-3
  22. Southern California 8-4
  23. Iowa State 7-4
  24. Virginia Tech 8-3
  25. Appalachian State 10-1

The Cowboys are also ranked at No. 21 in the updated edition of the Associated Press poll, as well as the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma State is fresh off a 20-13 win over West Virginia on the road in Morgantown, WV. It was the first game of the 2019-20 season that redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders didn't get the start, due to an injured thumb that required surgery.

That gave redshirt senior Dru Brown the opportunity to start in his first game since the 2017 season, and he did a great job. He finished the game going 22-of-29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard, he carried the ball 26 times for 106 yards, but he also hauled in seven receptions for 88 yards.

Oklahoma State is set to face Oklahoma for the annual Bedlam game. This year's game is being played in Stillwater this coming Saturday, Nov. 30 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX.

Oklahoma is coming off their third-straight win in a row, albeit a close one, 28-24, over TCU in Norman.

Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts went 11-of-21 for 145 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing the ball 28 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

OU running back Kennedy Brooks also carried the ball 25 times for 149 yards, while receiver Charleston Rambo hauled in six catches for 77 yards.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pokes in the NFL: Week 12

Zach Lancaster
0

It was an eventful and exciting week 12 for former Oklahoma State football players in the NFL. Read more.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster
32 0

Oklahoma State Maven's official game thread for Oklahoma State and West Virginia

Oklahoma State Picks Up 18th Commitment in Utah's Session

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State just landed its 18th commitment of the 2020 class in defensive back Nick Session

Cowboy Football Notebook: Gundy Puts a Bow on WVU Game

Zach Lancaster
0

As everyone prepares for Bedlam, Mike Gundy puts a bow on the West Virginia game

Chuba Hubbard Tabbed Doak Walker Award Finalist

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award

Dru Brown Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his performance against West Virginia

Cowboy Football Checks In at No. 21

Zach Lancaster
0

After beating West Virginia, Oklahoma State has climbed in the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll

Pokes Hold Western Michigan Under Season Average in Win over Broncos

Zach Lancaster
1 0

Oklahoma State basketball remained perfect on the season in the 70-63 win over Western Michigan in Stillwater. Read more.

Oklahoma State Escapes Morgantown with 20-13 Win Over West Virginia

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State stepped up late to secure a 20-13 win over West Virginia

Cowboys Struggle in First Half at West Virginia

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State is struggling to get anything going against West Virginia as they enter halftime down 10-7.