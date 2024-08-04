Oklahoma State Adds Transfer Kicker Drake Tabor to Roster in Training Camp
On Sunday, transfer kicker Drake Tabor announced that he will join Oklahoma State's football team ahead of the 2024 season.
Originally from Hoover, AL, Tabor went to Spain Park High School before signing with St. Thomas, a Division I FCS program in Minnesota in the 2021 recruiting class. In September of 2021, just one month into his freshman season, Tabor announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
A few months later in December of 2021, the talented specialist announced his commitment to Samford, an FCS program in Alabama.
Coming out of high school, Tabor was the No. 39-ranked kicker in the country, according to Kohl's Kicking. Prior to officially joining the team in Stillwater, Tabor spent the previous two months training with former NFL kicker and punter Ty Long.
After his two previous stops, Tabor is listed as a redshirt junior on the Cowboys roster heading into the 2024 season and will wear No. 39.
With former Charleston Southern transfer Sam Babbush unexpectedly leaving Oklahoma State's football team in late July, Mike Gundy and company needed to add another kicker ahead of their first year in the new-look Big 12.
Even if Tabor doesn't win OSU's starting job, the former FCS specialist will provide good depth for Sean Snyder and company as the Cowboys look to replace two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist Alex Hale.
Redshirt junior and former Deer Creek (OK) standout Logan Ward is expected to win the Pokes starting kicker job after going 7-for-7 on PAT attempts in 2023.
