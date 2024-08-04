Oklahoma State Adds Transfer Kicker Drake Tabor to Roster in Training Camp

Blessed and excited for the next 4 years as I’ll be playing football and studying at Samford University! Thank you @RickyTurner19 @CoachAdamsRC @HatchAttack1 @SamfordFootball #AllforSAMford @_Mike_McCabe @BFentress @OneOnOneKicking @HKA_Tanalski pic.twitter.com/qZa3XbYD0V