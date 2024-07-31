OSU Football: Transfer Kicker Sam Babbush No Longer With Team
Oklahoma State is looking for more special teams depth.
Kicker Sam Babbush is no longer with the team, according to multiple reports, and he is no longer listed on the team’s roster. Babbush announced his transfer to OSU in May and was expected to compete for the starting kicker spot.
Last season, Babbush was the starting kicker at Charleston Southern and made 10 field goals and 19 extra points. Babbush has made 24 field goals and 68 extra points for his career, with a career-long of 57 yards in 2022.
With Babbush’s departure, the Cowboys are looking to add more depth and get a full-time backup kicker. Currently, Logan Ward projects to be the starter.
A redshirt junior out of Edmond, Ward has rarely been a place kicker in his college career. He has never kicked a field goal but made all seven of his extra-point attempts last season.
Ward was the Cowboys’ kickoff specialist over the past two seasons and could take on that role again in 2024. He was also the Cowboys’ punter in the 2022 campaign, with 10 of his 37 punts downed inside the 20.
After Ward, the only other kicker on the roster is Kason Shrum, the son of OSU president Kayse Shrum. Shrum has never seen the field in his two seasons at OSU and played soccer at Arkansas Rich Mountain before joining the team in 2022.
Although Babbush was unlikely to win the starting job, the Cowboys still needed depth at the position. Replacing Alex Hale’s production will be no easy task for the Cowboys, and being without their most experienced kicker will not help.
