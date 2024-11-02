Oklahoma State and Arizona State in Lengthy Lightning Delay
Oklahoma State and Arizona State’s matchup will take some time to resume.
After the Sun Devils took a 21-14 halftime lead, the teams went to the locker rooms for a normal halftime. However, as the teams were setting up to kick off the second half, the game was suspended due to lightning in the area.
Multiple reports have indicated that the game will not resume until at least 7 p.m. The Cowboys and Sun Devils also experienced some rain in their nonconference meeting in Stillwater in 2022, but it did not cause a delay.
According to Big 12 rules, if the game is unable to resume because of these conditions, Arizona State’s 21-14 halftime lead will be the final score. The score of the game goes down as final if at least two quarters have been completed.
While that would be a drastic measure, it would be a fitting way for OSU to exit Week 10, still searching for a Big 12 win. Of course, that is unlikely, and the game will almost certainly resume when it is possible.
However, the Cowboys’ homecoming crowd will have nowhere near its normal impact in the second half. With a considerable amount of fans leaving the game in the midst of what could be a 3+ hour delay, the Cowboys will have to overcome a touchdown deficit with little fan support remaining.
UPDATE: Game is scheduled to resume at 7 p.m.
