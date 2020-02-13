Cowboys and Huskers Renew Old Big Eight and Later Big 12 Rivalry with Newly Scheduled Series

STILLWATER -- A football series that dates back to 1960 will be rekindled as Oklahoma State and Nebraska have agreed to a home-and-home series. The first leg will be played in Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034 with the return game played in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

The Cowboys and Huskers met every year from 1960-95 as members of the Big Eight Conference, then squared off regularly as members of the Big 12 from 1995-2010. While Nebraska has controlled the overall series, Oklahoma State won two of the final three and three of the final five head-to-head match-ups before the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

In addition to this latest series with Nebraska, Oklahoma State has already announced future series match-ups with Power Five conference opponents Arizona State (2022 and 2023), Arkansas (2024, 2027, 2032 and 2033) and Oregon (2025 and 2026). In-state foe Tulsa will also be a regular opponent in coming years, as the Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will clash in 2020 and 2021, then will go head-to-head every year from 2024-31.

