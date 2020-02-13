Pokes Report
Cowboys and Huskers Renew Old Big Eight and Later Big 12 Rivalry with Newly Scheduled Series

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- A football series that dates back to 1960 will be rekindled as Oklahoma State and Nebraska have agreed to a home-and-home series. The first leg will be played in Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034 with the return game played in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

The Cowboys and Huskers met every year from 1960-95 as members of the Big Eight Conference, then squared off regularly as members of the Big 12 from 1995-2010. While Nebraska has controlled the overall series, Oklahoma State won two of the final three and three of the final five head-to-head match-ups before the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

In addition to this latest series with Nebraska, Oklahoma State has already announced future series match-ups with Power Five conference opponents Arizona State (2022 and 2023), Arkansas (2024, 2027, 2032 and 2033) and Oregon (2025 and 2026). In-state foe Tulsa will also be a regular opponent in coming years, as the Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will clash in 2020 and 2021, then will go head-to-head every year from 2024-31.

For tickets to OSU football games, fans can reach okstate.com/tickets, call 1-877-ALL-4-OSU or contact the athletics ticket office via text message at 877-255-4678.

Rondel Walker Breaks PC West Scoring Record

Oklahoma State's 2020 signee Rondel Walker broke his second PC West school record last night in the 92-36 win over Lawton Eisenhower.

Zach Lancaster

ZL1-Poke-94

Cowboys Notch First Big 12 Road Win With 64-59 Road Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma State snapped a four-game losing streak to Kansas State with a 64-59 win in Manhattan. It also marks the Cowboys first road win in Big 12 play.

Zach Lancaster

Ct33

Cowboys Set to Start 2020 Season on Friday

Oklahoma State baseball starts the 2020 season on the road with a series against Grand Canyon University.

Zach Lancaster

REPORT: Marcus Watson to New Mexico State

Former Oklahoma State basketball player Marcus Watson has transferred to New Mexico State.

Zach Lancaster

Boynton May Get More with Kindness than Meanness

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton gets ejected in the OSU loss to top-ranked Baylor

Robert Allen

Spud the Poke

Best Running Back Opportunities in Class of 2021, Not End of 2020

Oklahoma State is likely not going to add running backs to the program until the 2021 class

Robert Allen

Smith Wants His Wrestlers to Do More Before Postseason

The individual rankings in college wrestling took some interesting turns this weekend and Oklahoma State lost some footing.

Robert Allen

Eberle is Second of Cowgirls Trio to Meet Up with Former School

How emotional is it when a former standout pitcher that transfers goes against her old team? Carrie Eberle may find out.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

Oklahoma State is one step closer to the end of the recruiting process of 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Set to Face Kansas State for First Time This Season

After two of their better performances in Big 12 play, Oklahoma State is set to face Kansas State for the first time this season.

Zach Lancaster