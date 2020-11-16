SI.com
Basketball Home Opener and Football Game with Texas Tech Waiting on Start Times

Robert Allen

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State game scheduled with Texas Tech University for Saturday, Nov. 28 over the Thanksgiving weekend has been put on a six-day window by the Big 12 Conference television partners. FOX and ESPN have also put the Oklahoma at West Virginia game and Kansas State at Baylor game on the six-day decision. The Oklahoma State kick time being up in the air is causing basketball some problems as head coach Mike Boynton and his team are opening their home season that day with Texas Southern as first reported by Pokes Report last Friday.

The problem is that basketball will need to tip their contest opposite the football game. In fact, Oklahoma State has asked the Big 12 Conference to request the television partners assure the Cowboys football game with Texas Tech will either be an 11 a.m. or night kickoff.

If they get that then it becomes simple that basketball goes opposite. An afternoon kickoff would crowd the schedule.

Also, the NCAA announced on Nov. 16 that this years NCAA Basketball Championship will all be held at one site. Pokes Report requested a reaction from Boynton to the news.

The Cowboys are not preseason ranked, but have a talented team that as of now, while waiting on a pending appeal to their recently announced NCAA penalties in the late spring, is eligible to play in March Madness.

Bubble or not, with Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele, and a talented but young supporting cast the NCAA Tournament is a goal for this team.

CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

a "goal" for this team should be a 4-seed or better. Just making the big dance is the minimum acceptable standard.... coaches don't last long at OSU if they barely make the tournament or are one-n-done.

If this kid is "that" good, and our class rankings actually mean anything, then a .500 conference record and a 11 seed in the big dance will be a major disappointment.

