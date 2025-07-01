Oklahoma State Announces Attendees for Big 12 Media Days
Football season is only a couple of months away, which means media days are right around the corner.
After taking the trip to Vegas for Big 12 Media Days last summer, the conference will be back in Texas for this year’s edition. Set to take place at The Star in Irving, Big 12 Media Days will again serve as the unofficial start to football season from July 8-9.
Of course, Oklahoma State will be back in the spotlight again this July, but it will be for a much different reason than last summer. Last year, the Cowboys were pegged as a favorite in the conference, but the storyline this year will center on the team’s ability to bounce back from a three-win campaign.
While the Cowboys have plenty of new faces on the roster, they announced on Monday that a few of the players from last season’s team will be representing OSU at media days. The team announced that Cam Smith, Josh Ford and Iman Oates will be in Irving alongside Mike Gundy.
Last season was Smith’s fourth year in Stillwater and his best yet. He finished the year with 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass breakups.
Smith will again be a key piece of OSU’s secondary as he heads into his final season of college football. With so many new players on the roster, Smith’s experience as a player and with the program will be a massive plus for the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Ford is coming off a successful freshman season where he emerged as a legitimate threat at tight end. Next season, he will have some more competition at his position, but he should be able to shine.
In 2024, Ford played in all 12 games and made 10 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. If he can continue to develop as a blocker and make an impact in the passing game, Ford will be a key part of OSU’s offense for years to come.
Finally, Oates will be entering his second year with the Cowboys after originally beginning his college career with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Although it was his first season at the FBS level, Oates made a name for himself.
He finished his first year in Stillwater with 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. After making a much-needed impact last season, he could be at the forefront of OSU’s defensive turnaround in 2025.