Reconfigured Opener: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama at AT&T is Unlikely, but this is a Crazy World

STILLWATER -- If you don't like the college football rumor mill, including when and how the 2020 schedule might look, then wait a few hours and you might find it more to your liking. It seems the speculation on whether the season will start on time in September or a little late in October, even later, or not at all is constantly changing. This week the big opener on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Arlington with Alabama meeting up with Southern Cal for the Advocare Classic went through the rumor mill. Thanks to a local social media poster, Oklahoma State wound up included.

ESPN's "Mr. SEC" college football analyst and afternoon talk show host Paul Finebaum speculated that if Southern Cal wasn't able to or was uncomfortable in putting their team on a plane to North Texas that Alabama might wind up playing nearby TCU. Finebaum even said there were reports that Alabama had been in contact with the Horned Frogs about subbing in for the Trojans in the opener.

The attraction of TCU is they are just 18 miles away from AT & T Stadium over in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are scheduled to fly out to San Francisco and play Cal-Berkeley on the opening weekend. The talk out of California is there may not be college football in September. Nothing to substantiate that for certain. Some of the speculation has to come from the 23-school California State College system decision this week to not have any on-campus classes this fall.

Southern Cal and and Cal-Berkeley neither one are in the California State system. Three football playing schools are but San Diego State, Fresno State, and San Jose State are all three group of five Division I schools.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to host Oregon State on Thursday, Sept. 3 in one of the first college football games of the season. Deputy athletic director at Oklahoma State Chad Weiberg told Pokes Report almost two weeks ago that he had been in contact with Oregon State and they were optimistic that if the game was played on time that they would be there. However, again, the Pac-12 is the conference most rumored of having possible issues with starting football in September, again rumors.

Just in case, Mara Hunziker, an Oklahoma State graduate student that happens to be the oldest daughter of the Voice of the Cowboys and Cowboys Radio Network play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker had a suggestion for the folks in Arlington, Nick Saban at Alabama, and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State. You know, just in case.

Oklahoma State has played in that game before as the Cowboys opened the season in 2015 against defending national champion Florida State and head coach Jameis Winston. Oklahoma State lost the game 37-31, but was driving for the winning score when a missed block caused quarterback J.W. Walsh to go topsy turvy on a hit by the defender that went unblocked and Walsh fumbled on the play near the goal-line.

"Creative, creative," said Goodyear Cotton Bowl chief marketing officer Michael Konradi. The folks at the Cotton Bowl administrate and manage the game. "The rumor mill about the TCU idea seem to come to fruition yesterday. So, today you lead the charge that Oklahoma State to be that team. Who knows what happens? It goes back to different strokes for different folks. We don't know what will happen in the Pac-12 or if government officials say they can't (play)."

It is that complete uncertainty right now with all of sports, collegiate and professional. Back to speculation ...

Playing Alabama in this situation might be favorable. Oklahoma State returns running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. The Cowboys have a veteran offensive line and 10-of-11 starters returning from last season on defense including the full two-deep plus on the defensive line. Spencer Sanders returns at quarterback and certainly must improve to help Oklahoma State's chances for a highly successful season.

Okay, Alabama is loaded with talent but did not go through spring ball and has a lot of pieces to replace. Mac Jones returns after playing for the injured Tua Tagovailoa last season. The talented Bryce Young is a possibility. The moral is it might be best to catch Alabama early rather than later. Beating Alabama anytime makes a strong impression on selection committee members as well as all of college football.

Now, honestly, this isn't going to happen, but I like Mara's idea. It would be a great way to get things started.