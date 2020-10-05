SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Gets Night Game Against Baylor

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State's early season success is starting to pay off. The Cowboys jumped way up to No. 10 in both of the updated weekly rankings and now they're getting a night game.

The Big 12 just announced the game details for the Cowboys' Big 12 road game against Baylor on Oct. 17 and they'll be playing at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Oklahoma State is undefeated on the season and this marks the second time the Cowboys will have played a game on ABC as the Big 12 opener against West Virginia was the first. In fact, all the Cowboys' games so far this year have been on either ABC or ESPN.

Mike Gundy and the Cowboys are coming off a dominating 47-7 win over Kansas in Lawrence this past Saturday. Shane Illingworth picked up his second-straight start and played very well. He finished the day with 265 yards on 17-of-23 passing and three touchdowns. His first career touchdown was a 66-yard connection to Braydon Johnson.

Related: The Oklahoma State offense had a positive course correction against Kansas.

As for running back Chuba Hubbard, there's no need for alarm as he found his rhythm against the Jayhawks. He finished the day with 20 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Jim Knowles and the Cowboy defense, they're proving to be one of the best units in the country. By the end of the first half, they had held KU to just 60-yards of total offense and just four first downs.

As a whole, Oklahoma State recorded 11 total tackles for a loss, including four sacks and one interception. The Cowboy defense also held KU to just 193 yards of total offense on the day, most of which came during scrub time in the third and fourth quarters. The Cowboys held KU to just 11 first downs on the day, six on the ground and five through the air. The Cowboys also held KU to just 7.1% on third downs.

Football

