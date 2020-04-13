Cowboys Not Only Spending Their Quarantine Watching Highlights... But Making Them As Well

With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling, delaying, and altering most of our daily lives, people are spending lots of time at home or indoors, leaving some of us quite bored. Some people watch Netflix, some people make art or do crafts, or maybe even clean the house.

Whatever you are doing, you're probably just trying to find ways to pass the time. Well, Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Costello had the same idea.

Sunday afternoon, in the streets of San Clemente, California, Costello decided to channel his inner Mason Rudolph and partake in some target practice with a moving target… just not your normal receiver.

Don’t worry, Costello was practicing social distancing, standing on a big hill outside his home while firing a bullet to a moving jeep down the empty street. In the back of the jeep was a friend of Costello’s who had to do very little to catch the ball which was thrown with precision.

I’m no math wizard but just eyeing it up, I would guess the throw was easily a minimum of 50 yards and when you take in elevation difference with the moving target, this is highly impressive.

You may be wondering why I said he was channeling his inner Mason Rudolph. In 2016, Rudolph was spending his free time on a lake when he made a similar throw to a friend riding a jet ski, speeding through the water.

While some Cowboys are spending their time making highlights, some others are spending their time watching highlights… their own highlights that is.

Tylan Wallace went to his Instagram story to repost some of his 2019 highlights, including his viral route that ended in a touchdown in the first game of the season against Oregon State.

I don’t know about the rest of you guys, but I am definitely missing sports and watching some Tylan Wallace highlights is the perfect way to both pass time and get my sports cravings. If you’re looking for something to do, I recommend heading to youtube and turn on some Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and Spencer Sanders highlights and just think about the high powered offense the Cowboys will be rolling with next season!