Oklahoma State Can't Afford to Lose Rodney Fields Jr.
Oklahoma State hasn’t had many bright spots this season, but its star in the backfield could be key for future success.
Throughout this season, almost nothing has gone right for the Cowboys. From losing to Tulsa to firing Mike Gundy to using five quarterbacks, this season has been an absolute nightmare in Stillwater.
However, there has been one specific player who has remained a bright spot for the Pokes amid all of their struggles. Of course, that player is Rodney Fields Jr., the freshman running back who has broken out this season and appears ready to be a force throughout the rest of his college career.
This season, Fields has 76 carries for 420 yards and a touchdown while also adding 19 catches for 215 yards and another score as a receiver. As such an important piece of the OSU offense, it’s easy to see why the Cowboys have been excited about the youngster since his arrival last season.
Of course, with so many changes in Stillwater, there is no guarantee that Fields will be around beyond this season. Considering how this era of college football has been, OSU desperately needs to hang on to Fields for 2026.
Perhaps Fields isn’t even considering leaving Stillwater. After all, the in-state product committed to the Pokes with the expectation of playing here for his entire career.
Of course, he also committed with the expectation that he’d be playing under Mike Gundy for a program that would consistently compete for Big 12 titles. In this era of college football, it’s almost impossible to know what players are thinking or what the future might hold for anyone on the OSU roster.
While there are endless possibilities for the players in orange and black, Fields’ possibilities might be as endless as anyone’s on the roster. Arguably the best player on the team this season, Fields has shown some legitimate flashes of stardom in the backfield as a freshman.
Although his impressive play hasn’t led to wins for the Cowboys, he is still someone OSU can’t afford to lose. Sure, he might not necessarily be Ollie Gordon, but with another offseason to develop and a 2026 season he enters as the clear lead back, he just might be.
After sticking around through Gundy’s firing, Fields might be ready to return in 2026 under a new coach, but only time will tell if the Pokes get to keep their rising star.