The first day of the early signing period will be a busy one for the Oklahoma State football coaching and support staff.

On Dec. 2 the Cowboys can start signing their commitments for the Class of 2027. Sometime that day head coach Eric Morris will finally get to speak to the media about the players they’ve recruited the past year.

It’s likely he won’t talk until after 1:30 p.m. central, thanks to three-star defensive lineman Joshua Lane.

OSU is one of four finalists for the Memphis (Tenn.) Central High School star, who is also considering Alabama, Tennessee and Memphis. Per 247Sports (subscription required) he’s the No. 35 players in the state of Tennessee. He also announced recently that he’ll reveal his choice at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Memphis Central High School library.

Can the Cowboys land him? They’ll have to overcome significant competition to do so.

Will Joshua Lane Choose Oklahoma State?

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My Signing Day will be December 2nd at 1:30 PM in the Memphis Central High School library



Would love to have everyone there to share this special moment with me. God has been good! @CoachQJones09 @WMajorWright @kinleyII_ @Rivals @OliviaKSayer @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/RgVUUyR03d — Joshua lane (@thejoshualane77) November 18, 2026

Lane made an official visit to Oklahoma State on Oct. 9, which would have been the UCF game. But he’s also made official visits to Alabama and Tennessee. So he’s seen what all three schools have to offer. In an interview with 247 Sports, he said he liked the “family atmosphere” in Stillwater.

“I really enjoyed my time in Stillwater and getting to know the coaches,” hes said. “I like the direction the program is heading and the opportunity to develop as a player.”

But is that enough to carry the day against a pair of top SEC programs. Tennessee is the in-state power and Alabama — well it’s Alabama even if Nick Saban is no longer the head coach.

There is reason to be optimistic about Lane. The Cowboys need help on the defensive line and his 6-3, 265-pound frame would make him an ideal edge rusher in Oklahoma State’s 4-2-5 scheme. He would also be joining a class that has gathered significant momentum this month.

The past couple of weeks have been good for the Cowboys on the recruiting trail. They’ve landed seven commitments in November, including Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge High School defensive lineman Finn Walker, Lawrenceville (NJ) School defensive lineman Markius Woods, Fort Bend Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas) wide receiver John Rangel, North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) offensive tackle Gabriel Brooks, Garden City (Kan.) Community College defensive lineman Mahonri Maiava, Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.) wide receiver Braylen Ross and Huntington (Shreveport, La.) offensive tackle Bryson Spencer.

The class has 21 commitments and is ranked No. 46 overall nationally by 247 Sports.