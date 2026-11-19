It's been a good month for Oklahoma State football on the recruiting trail. The Cowboys have already secured a half-dozen commitments for their Class of 2027, the most commitments they have landed in a single month since June.

The good times kept on coming Wednesday night when Henry Angeley, an offensive lineman who plays for Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, announced that he was committing to the Cowboys via social media.

That's good news. The even better news? Angeley isn't a part of the Class of 2027. He is the Cowboys’ first commitment for the Class of 2028. The 6-5, 275-pound offensive lineman was down to TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State and Baylor and picked the Cowboys, where he likely developed a relationship with the current Oklahoma State staff while it was at North Texas.

That represents significant progress for the Cowboys in their first year under head coach Eric Morris. Here's why.

What Henry Angeley Represents

COMMITTED! 🟠⚫️🤠



I’ve found my HOME! I’m officially committed to Oklahoma State University!



Huge thank you to @Coach_Crill and the entire @CowboyFB staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity!



Now it’s time to WORK! Focused on getting 1% better every single day.… pic.twitter.com/kvNNKPk7GX — Henry Angeley | 2028 OT (@henry_angeley) November 18, 2026

Morris was asked about recruiting during his Tuesday press conference. The question was around the kind of progress the Cowboys have made on the recruiting trail this fall, as they've clinched a bowl berth for the first time in three years and they were still in the race to reach the Big 12 Championship game until Saturday's 52-27 loss to Texas Tech.

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He said there is a universal truth in recruiting that no pitch can overcome.

“Winning is what makes recruiting the easiest, right?” Morris said.

That's made the pitch to current recruits much easier as the Cowboys Class of 2027 has swelled to 21 players with a couple weeks before the early signing period begins on Dec. 2.

But Angeley’s commitment represents something different. It’s progress on a scale that could allow the Cowboys to build even more momentum for their Class of 2028 next year.

Angeley is committing to the Cowboys a more than a year before he can sign — which means he can change his mind. But contrast that to when the Cowboys landed their first commitment for the Class of 2027. Their first commitment was quarterback Carson White, who is playing for Fort Bend Hightower in Missouri City, Texas. White committed in April.

Angley is committing nearly six months before White committed to the Cowboys this cycle. Put another way? Angeley is committing at a point where this time last year Morris was still the head coach at North Texas. He didn’t take the OSU job until December.

Morris also said on Tuesday that he wants to build with prep talent. Landing a commit so far out from the 2028 cycle’s signing day represents a commitment to cultivating that opportunity even as he and his staff are trying to close the deal with 2027 recruits.

It’s a big deal for Angeley and it’s a bigger deal for the Cowboys.