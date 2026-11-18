The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven't had a month like this on the recruiting trail since June. And November is barely half over.

The Cowboys landed two more commitments for the class of 2027 on Wednesday, one day after they landed a pair of commitments on Tuesday. Oklahoma State now has 6 commitments in the month of November, the last time they had that many commitments in a month was in June.

Both announced their commitments on social media.

The new commitments for the Cowboys are offensive tackle Bryson Spencer of Huntington High School in Shreveport La., and defensive lineman Mahonri Maiava of Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kan. Maiava was a flip. He was committed to Arkansas before he changed to the Cowboys.

This is the second time the Cowboys have flipped a Razorbacks commitment this cycle. The two programs play each other in Fayetteville next year.

This comes a day after commitments from defensive lineman Finn Walker from Oak Ridge high school in Conroe, Texas, and wide receiver John Rangel from Fort Bend Ridge Point in Missouri City, Texas.

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Oklahoma State’s Updated Class of 2027

I’m grateful to Arkansas for giving me an opportunity but after a lot of thought, prayers and conversations with my family, I have decided to de commit from Arkansas and will now be committed to Oklahoma State Cowboys!!@coach_ikeDL @CoachMikeOG @Red_Env_Sports @Coach_HerbMoore pic.twitter.com/vpnilk0hP1 — Mahonri Maiava (@MMaiava66014) November 18, 2026

The Cowboys now have 21 commitments for the Class of 2027, which can sign as early as Dec. 2. Per 247 Sports (subscription required), the class is now No. 48 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12 Conference. Maiava is considered a three-star player while Spencer doesn’t have a star rating from 247 Sports yet.

Maiava is the bigger get based on recruiting rankings and the first juco player to commit to the Cowboys this cycle. Per 247 Sports he is the No. 28 ranked juco player in the country, is ranked No. 5 in the state of Kansas and No. 4 at his position. At 6-4, 315 pounds, he profiles as a nose tackle in defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity’s 4-2-5 alignment. He has 26 tackles and four tackles for loss in his sophomore season.

After much prayer, hard work, and consideration, I'm excited to announce that I am officially committing to Oklahoma State University!🖤🧡#GoPokes #OklahomaState #StillwaterBound #Blessed pic.twitter.com/cpR7NEY0ZC — Bryson Spencer (@BrysonSpencer_) November 18, 2026

The trenches are a priority for the Cowboys on both the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Head coach Eric Morris noted that his team was manhandled on both sides of the ball against Texas Tech on Saturday, a 52-27 loss, and said that building an offensive and defensive line in the first season of a rebuild is usually the toughest task. This is the third time he’s taken over a program as a head coach.

The top player in the class remains Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel “Izzy” Hammons, who is one of two four-star players in the class per 247 Sports. The other is Jenks, Okla., interior offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru.