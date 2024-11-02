Oklahoma State Announces Time Change for Homecoming Game vs. ASU
Potentially wet conditions have stifled the Cowboys’ hopes for a night game in Boone Pickens Stadium.
On Friday evening, Oklahoma State announced that kickoff for its game against Arizona State has been moved to 2:30 p.m. The change is due to rain and thunderstorms forecast throughout Saturday. The TV designation for the game has not changed for those in Oklahoma and Arizona, as the game will still be on Fox. However, it will be on FS2 for those nationally who are not in the local markets.
Considering there is rain in the forecast all day, this change might be to prevent the game from going too late. With a considerable chance of a delay if the game started at 6 p.m. as originally planned, the game easily could have concluded after midnight, given the potential rainfall.
Regardless of the time the game starts or ends, OSU simply needs to end Saturday’s game with more points on the scoreboard. Still searching for its first Big 12 win, the Cowboys will have a golden opportunity on homecoming to move to 4-5 while wearing an all-black throwback look.
With the conditions less than ideal for the more than 50,000 people with tickets, the Cowboys are unlikely to have their typical homecoming atmosphere. Despite just about everything going against the Cowboys this season, now including mother nature, they will have to overcome adversity to get 2024 back on track.
