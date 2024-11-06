Oklahoma State Could Still Impact College Football Playoff
Oklahoma State is 3-6 and without a conference win, but it could still impact who wins the national title.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday. While most people will be tuned into the election, the first CFP rankings are sure to make headlines as well.
Through 10 weeks of college football, there have been many questions answered, but many are still left unanswered. In the final four weeks of the regular season, conference title races will heat up along with the CFP at-large discussion.
The Big 12’s quest to get multiple teams into the College Football Playoff took a hit on Saturday when Texas Tech upset previously undefeated Iowa State on the road. Still, BYU is unbeaten and will be a virtual lock for the CFP if it can finish the regular season 12-0.
While the Cowboys were expecting to be in this conversation entering the season, their six straight losses have flipped their role. Instead of searching for a spot in the top 12, they will have an opportunity to end the pursuit of a couple of other Big 12 squads.
In the final two weeks, the Cowboys will face Texas Tech and Colorado. Following Saturday’s results, Colorado was featured at No. 20 in the first CFP top 25, with Texas Tech in a position to break the top 25 before that matchup.
Both teams are still in the conference title race, but only one may remain after the squads match up this weekend. The winner will inch closer to Arlington, while the loser’s path will become nearly impossible.
Although the Cowboys have looked dreadful in conference play this season, they will have an opportunity to play spoiler. Embracing that role as a potential 3-7 or 3-8 team could be a difficult task, but the Cowboys will have no other choice.
While beating either team would be a tall task, OSU should still relish the fact it could play a role in this season’s conference and national title races.
