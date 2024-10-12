OSU Football: 3 Offensive Players to Watch from BYU
There are still countless questions surrounding the Oklahoma State Cowboys following the bye week. The Cowboys have dropped three straight Big 12 Conference games and currently sit at 3-3 on the season. The reality of the situation is that the OSU has looked lackluster on the football field this season and things aren’t shaping up to get any better with a battle with Big 12 newcomer BYU looming on the horizon.
The Cougars of BYU have been rolling this season with quality wins over Kansas State (38-9), SMU (18-15) and Baylor (34-28). BYU has a made quick impression in the Big 12 this season and the Cowboys are going to need to somehow find a way to slow down a solid Cougar offensive unit.
Let’s take a quick look at three offensive players who could make an impact against Oklahoma State.
Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff
Jake Retzlaff has been the heart and soul of the Cougar offense this season. He has thrown for over 1,200 yards and has 12 passing touchdowns through his first five games of the 2024 season. He has thrown for three touchdowns three times this season with his best passing game coming against SUI in which he threw for 348 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Retzlaff has been swift on his feet this season. He has rushed for over 50-yards in two of his last three games and logged his first rushing touchdown of the season against Baylor. He has all the tools at his disposal to be a game changer against the Cowboys.
Junior running back Enoch Nawahine
Nawahine has been somewhat quiet this season but showed flashes of greatness in BYU’s win over Baylor a week ago. He carried his biggest workload of the season against Baylor. Enoch Nawahine toted the rock 19 times for 51 yards. Against an O-State defense who has been gashed by opposing run attacks this season, Nawahine could be in for a breakout game.
Junior wide receiver Chase Roberts
Chase Roberts has been the go-to receiving threat this season for the Cougars. Roberts has over 300 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2024. He has caught touchdowns in two straight games. Roberts has a team high 21 receptions this season but has taken a slight step back following a pair of 100-yard receiving nights to kick off the season. Expect Roberts to get back on track against a struggling Oklahoma State defensive secondary.
